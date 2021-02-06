Aurora Superior Sparkling Launches Hops Beverage Line

Portland, Ore. – Plant-forward beverage company, Aurora Superior Sparkling Beverages, announced today the launch of its newest elevated offering – Aurora Hops, a line of non-alcoholic sparkling beverages infused with Pacific Northwest-grown hops. Aurora Hops will be released directly to consumers this weekend in two bright and inspired flavors, Pomelo Sage and Yuzu Orange Blossom. The beverages boast naturally-occurring calming and restorative benefits, without the hemp extract, or CBD, found in Aurora’s sparkling hemp beverages. Hops and hemp both belong to the Cannabaceae family and share both flavors and aromas, making it a natural extension for the brand.

“After blending and tasting over a dozen combinations of plant extracts associated with relaxation, restoration, calm and cleansing, it became obvious that hops would be the ideal complement to our current lineup of drinks,” says Victoria Pustynsky, founder and CEO of Aurora Superior Sparkling Beverages. “Our hop-infused line is beautifully complex and really showcases the versatility of hops beyond bittering beers .”

Aurora’s line of sparkling hops drinks will be introduced in two refreshing flavors, Pomelo Sage and Yuzu Orange Blossom. Pomelo Sage features the bright and bitter aromas of Citra hops, balanced with citrus from the pomelo and the piney herbal sweetness of sage. Aurora’s Yuzu Orange Blossom highlights a blend of Mosaic and Citra hops and is tart with fragrant citrus, has delicate floral notes and is balanced with the woodiness of peppercorn for an overall light, aromatic and earthy taste.

Chosen for their nuanced taste profile, hops are also considered to be a naturally-occurring nervine or an herb that supports the nervous system. The result is a soothing effect that has been known to reduce anxiety and promote a sense of calm. Aurora Hops redefines the traditional cocktail occasion by providing all the benefits of hops without any of the negative impacts of alcohol commonly associated with them — restoration without intoxication.

Both drinks are non-alcoholic, naturally gluten-free, low in sugar and calories and contain no artificial ingredients. Aurora Hops is best enjoyed chilled or poured over ice. It will be sold in 4-packs of each flavor and a multi-pack, featuring two of each bottle.

Product specs include:

Price: $12 per 4-pack

11.2 oz/ 330 ml bottles

Calories: 42

Sugar: 10 grams

Both bottles will be released directly to consumers on February 6 with nationwide shipping, via Aurora’s online shop. They will also be available at select grocers throughout the Pacific Northwest and parts of California this month. Monthly subscriptions are available online to keep refreshments fully stocked.

Aurora Hops joins Aurora’s line of sparkling hemp beverages, now in five aromatic and botanically-inspired flavors, infused with +25mg broad-spectrum hemp extract, or CBD. Look for additional flavors of Aurora Hops in the coming months.

About Aurora Superior Sparkling Beverages

Aurora is a line of sparkling, non-alcoholic beverages made with sustainably grown hemp and hops from the Pacific Northwest. Bright, balanced, and refreshing, Aurora is blended and bottled in small batches in their own manufacturing facility just outside of Portland, Oregon. A proprietary blend of whole plant extracts delivers a layered experience that restores and rejuvenates the mind and body. Botanically-inspired flavors are crafted to enhance the natural aroma, taste and efficacy of their source ingredients. All-natural ingredients plus pure plant alchemy result in refreshers that are full in flavor while low in sugar and calories. Female founded and operated by beverage industry expert Victoria Pustynsky, Aurora was created to elevate the quality, consistency and sophistication of the infused products market. For more information visit www.drinkaurora.com and w ww.auroraelixirs.com , follow on social media @ drinkaurora and @ auroraelixir .