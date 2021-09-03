Atwater Brewery Partners with Forgotten Harvest on Autumn Ale

Detroit — Atwater Brewery, Detroit’s hometown brewer, announced today that its newest ale will carry the Forgotten Harvest label honoring the 30 year old Oak Park organization that delivers 138,000 pounds of food per day to area charities.

Forgotten Harvest Ale shipments will begin on September 1, in conjunction with the start of National Hunger Action Month which occurs each September. The brewer will also host a launch party tapping event at its Atwater Brewery and Taphouse Detroit location, at 237 Jos. Campau, on September 2 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. offering $2 Forgotten Harvest Ale pints.

“Our Forgotten Harvest Ale is a traditional harvest style ale brewed with crops fresh from Michigan farms,” said Atwater President Mark Rieth. “We use Michigan hops exclusively including copper, Mackinac and Paradigm flavors that provide a lusty, refreshing taste that we think Atwater drinkers will love. We’re thrilled to put the Forgotten Harvest label on this ale because the fresh ingredients come directly from the harvest and, more importantly, because we’ll be supporting the outstanding work that Forgotten Harvest has done in metro Detroit for more than 30 years.”

Forgotten Harvest rescues and distributes nearly 50 million pounds of surplus food annually to Detroit area families who are food-insecure and struggle to cover the cost of basic life necessities. Forgotten Harvest helps bridge the income gap for tens of thousands of people, allowing them to secure some basic life necessities for themselves and their families. As part of the new partnership, Atwater will be making a donation to Forgotten Harvest to support its ongoing efforts.

“The partnership with Atwater is especially exciting for us because it will put our name out in front of so many new people who may not be aware of our work,” said Kirk Mayes, CEO of Forgotten Harvest. “We think joining Atwater Brewery and Forgotten Harvest will be a plus for both organizations and we especially appreciate Atwater’s donation to support our cause. So we say ‘Prost!’ and ‘thank you’ to Atwater! This partnership will help us to continue to feed metro Detroiters in need.”

Hunger Action Month is designed to help raise awareness for the millions of Americans who face hunger and food insecurity every day. Beyond the partnership with Atwater Brewery, Forgotten Harvest seeks caring individuals who are willing to aid in the fight against hunger through volunteering and/or donations. Please visit www.forgottenharvest.org for information and ways to get involved.

Forgotten Harvest Ale (ABV 5.0) showcases Michigan hops with fresh, floral notes. Forgotten Harvest Ale has a delightful straw yellow color and is packaged in beautiful 12 ounce cans depicting a Michigan farm scene. The product will be sold at retail and be served on tap at Atwater’s three Michigan biergarten and taphouse locations, as well as other restaurants and bar locations across the state.

For more information on Atwater Brewery, please visit: Atwater’s website and Atwater’s Facebook

For more on Forgotten Harvest, please visit www.forgottenharvest.org