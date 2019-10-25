Atlanta Brewing Co. Now Using Eco-Friendly 6-Pack Ringers

ATLANTA – In an ongoing effort to decrease its ecological footprint, Atlanta Brewing Co will roll out a new cardboard 6-pack ringer.

CanCollar, produced by Atlanta-based Westrock, uses 95% less plastic than leading competitive alternatives. They work with suppliers on best practices for sustainable forest management, and contain up to 15% recycled content. Atlanta Brewing Co will be the first craft brewery in Georgia to utilize the CanCollar.

Atlanta Brewing Company will debut the new cardboard collars with its next Georgia Aquarium collaboration release, Octopus Brown Ale, releasing at the brewery on November 8.

“We feel that our Georgia Aquarium collaboration series is the perfect opportunity to introduce this new eco-friendly can collar,” says Atlanta Brewing Marketing Director Cameron Davis. “This series raises money for research and conservation of marine life globally, and we felt like reducing our environmental footprint is an obvious next step in this partnership. Making an effort to use a more sustainable product is something we are excited about, and we hope other breweries will join us in this effort!”

About Atlanta Brewing Co.

Atlanta Brewing Co was founded in 1993 at a time when there were only 200 or so microbreweries throughout the country. It has weathered 26 years in Atlanta, and is proud to be the oldest brewery in the state. With a focus on quality control and brewing innovative beers, Atlanta Brewing Co looks forward to serving the city it loves for another 26 years.