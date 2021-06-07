Assets of 30 Barrel Semi-Automated Brewhouse Up for Bid In Tiger Group, Schneider Industries Online Auction

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

EUREKA, Calif. – Bids are now being accepted for the June 17 online auction of all assets from a 30-barrel semi-automated brewhouse in Eureka that closed in December 2020. The auction is being conducted by Tiger Group and sale partner Schneider Industries on behalf of the landlord of the 20,000-square-foot brewery, which operated out of three warehouse buildings on the site.

Key assets available in the sale include a complete Wild Goose 16-oz. can line and labeler from 2019, an Alfa Laval centrifuge, more than 20 stainless steel tanks sized from 30 to 60 to 90 barrels, a Sympac Bottle Filler, a York Glycol chiller from 2016, outdoor grain silos, and a water softening system. Bidders can also vie for forklifts, hand tools, fittings, restaurant equipment, and more.

“The landlord’s decision to market the property to other uses creates an excellent opportunity for craft breweries, cider-makers and other food and beverage manufacturers to acquire top-grade equipment that continues to be maintained by one of the facility’s brewers,” said John Coelho, a Senior Director with Tiger Commercial & Industrial. “The property’s numerous tanks are also suited to other processing industries.”

Josh Bussman, VP Investment Recovery at Schneider Industries, added: “Many micro-breweries have started and expanded their business by buying quality used equipment at auction.  This is a perfect opportunity to buy assets from a complete 30 bbl brewery that is available now.”

Online bidding will close on Thursday, June 17, at 9:00 AM (PT). All bidders are required to register prior to the sale.

Inspection of the assets is available by appointment only. To arrange an inspection, contact Tiger Group at (800) 758-8443 or auctions@tigergroup.com.

For More Information:
https://soldtiger.com/sales/complete-30-bbl-micro-brewery/

back
Job Listings

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.
Post a Job
back
Brewbound Marketplace

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.
Post a Listing
back
Breweries Database

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.
View the Breweries Database
back
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

 Brewbound Live Winter 2021

Santa Monica, CA ● Nov. 30 + Dec. 1, 2021
Post Event All Events Sponsorship Past Events
back
06/17: Brewbound Data Club w/ CGA on the Return of the On-Premise 06/17: Brewbound Podcast 06/24: Brewbound Frontlines: Retail Series
View the Full Content Calendar
back
Rewatch Recent Videos Brewbound Data Club Brewbound Live Winter 2020 Brew Talks Virtual Brewbound Frontlines
View all Videos
back
Top stories from the beer industry

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.
Learn More
back

A weekly live-streamed discussion series with beer industry leaders and watchers on the business adjustments being made during the COVID-19 crisis and the future of the industry.
Learn More