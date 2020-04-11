Antigo Zeon Announces New ‘Beer To Go’ Neon Program To Aid Breweries

ANTIGO, Wisc. — Antigo Zeon, leading designer and manufacturer of retail point of purchase visual marketing solutions, today announces the launch of a new neon program aimed at helping businesses continue to sell during the Covid-19 pandemic.

With many restaurants, breweries and other businesses being forced to change their business models to survive, Antigo Zeon has also changed to help meet their unique needs at this moment.

The new ‘Beer To Go’ Neon Program is designed to help businesses communicate to the community that they are not closed, and that they are now offering specific services that allow the public to purchase from them while adhering to government regulations for social distancing.

Typically focused on larger production orders, Antigo Zeon has changed their model to support breweries in a time of need by offering 20 standard signs at significantly lower prices, as well as customized options, all with no minimum order quantity.

Their team of dedicated neon artisans in Antigo, WI are ready to build your signs and get them to you ASAP!

For more information, visit AntigoZeon.com/BeerToGo or email sales@antigozeon.com.

About Antigo Zeon:

With production in Antigo, WI and an office in Louisville, CO, Antigo Zeon is the leading designer and manufacturer of point of sale signs and displays for the beer industry as well as others. They are also one of the only providers of large-scale domestic neon production in the United States, with history in the industry going back over 30 years.

For More Information: https://www.antigozeon.com/beertogo/