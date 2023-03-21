Announcing Porter Week at River North Brewery

DENVER, Colorado – You don’t have to go to London to enjoy a proper pint of porter. This week, March 22-26, River North Brewery is bringing all the porters to the Denver beer scene by hosting its first-ever Porter Week! From Baltic porters to barrel-aged porters, taproom-goers will have the chance to taste eight different porters throughout the week. Both of the taprooms will be celebrating Porter Week, with new porter varieties being tapped each day starting Wednesday.

Wednesday will kick off the week dedicated to this classic style with three porters available on tap at each taproom. River North’s favorite coffee porter, Twilight Hike, along with Uptown Squirrel brown porter and the GABF award-winning Hello Darkness. These are just a few of the porters that to can look forward to over the five-day porter extravaganza.

But that’s just the start. A new porter will be tapped at each taproom every day. As the week progresses, adding some new varieties and old favorites to the tap lists, including Adrift on the Baltic, a classic take on the Baltic porter, and Midnight Hike, an imperial porter brewed with a ridiculous amount of cacao nibs, recently awarded a silver medal at the Brussels Beer Challenge (yes, as in Brussels, Belgium). On Friday the brewery will be tapping the extremely limited fifth installment in the Vicennial Series, Barrel Aged Dark Sorceress both taprooms.

Saturday will be a day for the true porter fanatic, with at least EIGHT porters lined up at the Washington Street taproom, including the not to be missed Blueberry Hello Darkness and Maple Hello Darkness. The Blake Street taproom will feature SIX different varieties. A highly limited batch of Pistachio Hello Darkness will be on tap there Saturday only.

Although River North won’t be flooding the streets with porter like the London Beer Flood of 1814, if there was ever a week to indulge in this infamous chocolatey, roasty concoction, this is it.

For More Information:

https://www.rivernorthbrewery.com/single-post/announcing-porter-week-at-river-north-brewery