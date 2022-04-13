Anheuser-Busch Releases New C-Store Player, Neon Burst

NEW YORK, New York – Introducing NEON BURST™, a brand new bold, full-flavored 8% ALC./VOL. sparkling hard beverage bursting with an electrifying blend of fruit flavors. As the latest product innovation from America’s leading brewer Anheuser-Busch, NEON BURST™ is now available at convenience stores nationwide in two varieties, including:

NEON BURST™ Punch Blast: Each sip is a blend of tropical fruit flavors including pineapple, passionfruit, orange, raspberry, cherry, and apple.

NEON BURST™ Grape Blowout: Each sip is an explosion of grape flavor and citrus tartness.

NEON BURST™ was designed specifically to catch the eye on-shelf at convenience stores with vibrant packaging and wild flavors. Wherever the night takes you, from a spontaneous Wednesday night hang playing some video games or watching the game with your best friends, NEON BURST™ is there to spark up the moment and level up your taste buds.

“When you evaluate what’s happening at c-store, you’re seeing a highly engaged customer help grow full-flavored, 6%-8% ALC./VOL. beverages to a $1B category*,” said Joanie Kwok, Senior Brand Director, FMB Portfolio at Anheuser-Busch. “We saw an opportunity to shake things up with this new product that’s exactly what this evolving consumer is currently looking for.”

Both NEON BURST™ Punch Blast and Grape Blowout deliver a bold explosion of fruit flavor that our consumer craves, but with less than 5 grams of sugar and only 170 calories per 12oz. serving. Fans can now find NEON BURST™ in 25 oz. and 16 oz.** single cans across the country. Click here to find NEON BURST™ near you!

NEON BURST™ is the newest addition to Anheuser-Busch’s Beyond Beer portfolio of brands, which also includes Cutwater Spirits, BABE Wine, NÜTRL Vodka Seltzer, and most recently, Margaritaville Tropical Punch.

*IRI TUS MULC L52wk Nov 2021

**NEON BURST™ is currently available in 25oz. single-serve cans nationally and 16oz. single-serve cans in the following states: Alabama, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, and Washington, D.C.

About Anheuser-Busch

For more than 160 years, Anheuser-Busch has carried on a legacy of brewing great-tasting, high-quality beers that have satisfied beer drinkers for generations. Today, we own and operate more than 120 facilities, including breweries, wholesaler distribution centers, agricultural facilities and packaging plants, and have more than 19,000 colleagues across the United States. We are home to several of America’s most recognizable beer brands, including Budweiser, Bud Light, Michelob ULTRA, Stella Artois, and Cutwater Spirits, as well as a number of regional brands that provide beer drinkers with a choice of the best-tasting craft beers in the industry. From responsible drinking programs and emergency drinking water donations to industry-leading sustainability efforts, we are guided by our unwavering commitment to supporting the communities we call home.

For More Information:

https://www.drinkneonburst.com