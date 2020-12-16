Anheuser-Busch Makes Solstice Lager Permanent Part of Stella Artois Portfolio

NEW YORK – The beer brand known for encouraging everyone to savor life together and bringing people together is bringing back a delicious, premium offering to drinkers!

This past summer, Stella Artois Solstice Lager, quickly became the brand of choice for fans when it launched as a limited-time only offering. The golden brew, originally brewed for summer savoring and easy, refreshing drinking, will be back on shelves December 21 – just in time for the Winter Solstice and the turn towards longer days and warmer weather.

Stella Artois Solstice Lager draws on centuries of brewing expertise to craft an exceptionally smooth golden lager, triple filtered for a crisp finish and beautifully balanced with citrus essences. The refreshing and sessionable golden lager has a balance of full flavor and refreshment, featuring malty sweetness and zesty citrus notes and slightly lower ABV (4.5%) and calories (105/bottle).

“We knew consumers were looking for a premium, full-flavored, sessionable beer that they can savor together. Stella Artois Solstice Lager delivers on all of these, which is why Stella Artois Solstice Lager is such an important innovation for our drinkers and the brand,” said Peter Van Overstraeten, Vice President Premium & Super Premium, Anheuser-Busch. “Bottled to perfection to pair to cue the sun, we are so excited to welcome this once limited-edition lager as a permanent addition to the Stella family and enhance our premium portfolio to attract new drinkers while making everyday occasions more special.”

Expanding the brand’s permanent portfolio, the Stella Artois collection will now include the following leading brews: Stella Artois Lager, Stella Artois Cidre, Stella Artois Midnight Lager (seasonal only) and now Stella Artois Solstice Lager.

Starting December 21, 2020, Stella Artois Solstice Lager will be available again nationwide. For more information, follow @StellaArtois on Facebook and Twitter and @StellaArtoisUSA on Instagram.

About Stella Artois

Stella Artois® is part of a brewing tradition dating back to 1366. It is the winner of the 2019 World Beer Award for World’s Best International Lager and is present in 95 countries. Stella Artois is a bottom filtered, blonde pilsner. It is thirst quenching with a malty middle and crisp finish delivering a full flavor and a hint of bitterness. Stella Artois is best enjoyed served between 37.4- and 41-degree Fahrenheit and should be served in the unique Stella Artois Chalice according to the 9-Step Pouring Ritual to guarantee a perfect experience of this gold standard lager. Visit www.stellaartois.com for more information.