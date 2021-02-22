Anheuser-Busch Launches Veza Sur South Coast IPA

MIAMI – Veza Sur Brewing Co. is going the extra mile to encourage consumers to leave the bitter taste of 2020 behind and turn to the new SOUTH COAST IPA for the delicious, refreshing and hop-forward experiences they truly deserve in 2021. SOUTH COAST IPA is a full-bodied Miami IPA with a brilliantly fresh hop aroma coming from the Amarillo and Citra hops, balanced by a full malt backbone clocking in at 7.5% ABV and only 40 IBUs.

West Coast and East Coast are the most common IPA styles and now, with SOUTH COAST IPA, consumers can enjoy an all-new breed of IPA that is unique to Veza Sur and Miami. Crafted to appeal to IPA lovers and soon-to-become IPA lovers alike, this refreshing SOUTH COAST IPA has the hop-forward nose synonymous with IPAs without the lingering bitterness.

“Coming off the heels of what we can all agree was a bitter year, the taste of SOUTH COAST IPA is anything but, with tropical and citrusy notes, perfect for letting the buenas vibras roll all year long,” said Rhett Dougherty, Head Brewer of Veza Sur Brewing Co. “The beer quickly became a fan favorite at our Pub in Wynwood, so we are excited to be able to launch it into bottles and introduce this amazing IPA to all hop-loving Floridians!”

Debuting on February 19th, SOUTH COAST IPA will round out Veza Sur’s core beer portfolio, joining the ranks of the brewery’s award-winning MANGOLANDIA MANGO BLONDE ALE, SPANGLISH LATIN LAGER and LA YUMA AMBER LAGER.

SOUTH COAST IPA will be available year-round in Veza Sur’s signature stubby bottle 6-packs and 16 oz cans at independent and larger retailers throughout Florida including Mendez Fuel, Vintage Liquors, Publix, Whole Foods, Total Wine and Milam’s Market. SOUTH COAST IPA is also available on draft at the Veza Sur brewery located in Miami’s Wynwood arts district, as well as bars and restaurants throughout Florida.

SOUTH COAST IPA Snapshot

Alcohol 7.5% ABV

IBU: 40

Color: Golden, Bright

Style: India Pale Ale

Hops: Amarillo & Citra

Availability: 6-pack bottles,16 oz cans and on draft

About Veza Sur Brewing Co.

Veza Sur Brewing Co. is a Miami-born craft brewery that celebrates its vibrant Latin American roots through its flavorful and sessionable cerveza artesanal, perfect for Miami’s everlasting summer. Veza Sur offers a variety of innovative brews that range from craft lagers and IPAs, to sours and the Brazilian chopp. Visit us at www.vezasur.com and follow us on Instagram at @VezaSurBrewingCo and Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/VEZASUR/.