Anheuser-Busch Launches Natural Light Hard Seltzer in 2 Flavors

NEW YORK – Where fun is needed, Natural Light goes, and crashing the seltzer party is our next destination. Natty is ready to rock the seltzer world with the launch of Natural Light Seltzer, a new flavor-forward, 6% ABV beverage that is available in two irresistible blends of fruit flavors. Aloha Beaches combines mango and peach for a tropical feel, and Catalina Lime Mixer features black cherry and lime. This is the seltzer you never saw coming!

Natural Light Seltzer is rolling into stores nationwide in 12 packs, 24 packs, and a 25 oz. single serve can with packaging that will get you into full-on “beach mode” all year round.

“The seltzer category is booming. It’s part of a larger shift in consumption across America and we believe it has tremendous staying power,” said Ricardo Marques, Vice President of Core and Value Brands at Anheuser-Busch. “We know plenty of Natty Light drinkers are also trying seltzer, so we want to meet that demand by bringing the fun of Natty into that space with an affordable price offering that fits their lifestyle.”

Hot off the heels of Naturdays, the number one beer innovation of 2019, Anheuser-Busch is continuing to anticipate consumer trends with a new take on what a hard seltzer can be.

Now that Natty has crashed the seltzer party, we want to crash your party too! Tell us on social why your party needs more flavor and we may just deliver cases of Natural Light Seltzer right to your doorstep. Use the hashtags #NattySeltzer and #Sweepstakes on Twitter for a chance to win. 100 winners will win 10 cases* of Natural Light Seltzer to bring some fun to their fall parties.

Whether you’re one of the lucky winners or buying Natty for your party, don’t forget to Enjoy Responsibly – hydrate between Natty’s and plan ahead for a safe ride. To learn more, follow @naturallight on Twitter and Facebook, @naturallightbeer on Instagram, and visit www.NaturalLight.com.

No Purchase Necessary. Open to US residents 21+. Begins 8/13/19 & ends 9/8/19 (“Sweepstakes Period”). To enter, tweet the hashtags #NattySeltzer & #Sweepstakes during the Sweepstakes Period. See Official Rules at www.naturallight.com/nattyseltzersweeps.html for prizes & details. Msg & data rates may apply. Void where prohibited. *Cash equivalent in certain states.

About Natural Light

Natural Light was introduced in 1977 as Anheuser-Busch’s first reduced-calorie light beer. Currently the sixth best-selling beer in America, Natural Light is brewed with a blend of premium hops and a combination of malt and corn producing a clean flavor, light body and satisfying refreshment.

About Anheuser-Busch

For more than 165 years, Anheuser-Busch has carried on a legacy of brewing great-tasting, high-quality beers that have satisfied beer drinkers for generations. Today, we own and operate 12 flagship breweries, 12 craft partners, 14 distributorships and 23 agricultural and packaging facilities, and have more than 18,000 employees across the United States. We are home to several of America’s most recognizable beer brands, including Budweiser, Bud Light, Michelob ULTRA and Stella Artois, as well as a number of regional brands that provide beer drinkers with a choice of the best-tasting craft beers in the industry.

From responsible drinking programs and emergency drinking water donations to industry-leading sustainability efforts, we are guided by our unwavering commitment to supporting the communities we call home.

For more information, visit www.anheuser-busch.com or follow Anheuser-Busch on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.