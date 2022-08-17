Anheuser-Busch and Silver Eagle Beverages Deliver Truckload of Drinking Water to Support Local Communities in Need

Anheuser-Busch and Silver Eagle Beverages have donated one truckload – more than 51,000 cans – of drinking water to local communities in San Antonio. The delivery is in response to requests from the American Red Cross to aid communities impacted by the extreme heat plaguing the area this summer.

“We are committed to serving the people of San Antonio, and we are proud to partner with Anheuser-Busch and the American Red Cross to provide drinking water to those who are in need,” said John L. Nau III, Chairman and CEO of Silver Eagle Beverages.

After arriving to San Antonio on August 4th, Silver Eagle Beverages delivered the drinking water to the Praise Cathedral Church of God who will help distribute to those in need throughout the community.

The water was sourced from Anheuser-Busch’s brewery in Cartersville, Georgia which periodically pauses beer production to can emergency drinking water to be ready to help communities in times of disaster.

Anheuser-Busch has a longstanding tradition of providing emergency drinking water and supplies for disaster relief efforts in partnership with the American Red Cross – dating back to 1906. Since 1988, Anheuser-Busch and their wholesaler partners have provided more than 90 million cans of water to U.S. communities affected by natural disasters and other crises nationwide.

About Silver Eagle Beverages

Silver Eagle Beverages is one of the largest Anheuser-Busch distributors in the United States. More than 500 employees service a territory that includes Bexar County and extends over 12 additional counties in southwest Texas. Silver Eagle Beverages’ footprint covers 18,481 square miles from Wilson County to Val Verde County on the state border. With a corporate office and warehouse in San Antonio, warehouse in Del Rio and depot in Carrizo Springs, Silver Eagle Beverages distributes a broad selection of domestic and import brands, national and local craft beers, and several non-alcohol beverages and waters.

About Anheuser-Busch

For more than 160 years, Anheuser-Busch has carried on a legacy of brewing great-tasting, high-quality beers that have satisfied beer drinkers for generations. Today, we own and operate more than 120 facilities, including breweries, wholesaler distribution centers, agricultural facilities and packaging plants, and have more than 19,000 colleagues across the United States. We are home to several of America’s most recognizable beer brands, including Budweiser, Bud Light, Michelob ULTRA and Stella Artois, as well as a number of regional brands that provide beer drinkers with a choice of the best- tasting craft beers in the industry. From responsible drinking programs and emergency drinking water donations to industry-leading sustainability efforts, we are guided by our unwavering commitment to supporting the communities we call home.

