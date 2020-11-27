Angel City Football Club Announces Heineken USA as First Founding Partner

LOS ANGELES — Angel City Football Club, LA’s newest professional women’s soccer team set to take the field as part of the NWSL in Spring 2022, today announced HEINEKEN USA as the team’s exclusive category Sponsor. Through the partnership, Heineken® and Tecate receive full marketing rights to activate partnership and rights to Angel City FC marks.

In October, the team launched its Angel City Sponsorship Model in which ACFC will collaborate with each of its partners to re-allocate 10% of the value of their sponsorship via product, asset, or monetary donation, to local causes. Angel City and HEINEKEN USA have agreed on allocating 10% of sponsorship funds in direct support of the LGBTQ community in and around Los Angeles. When the team takes the field in 2022, HEINEKEN USA will have access to various assets, including in-venue LED signage, hospitality, website takeovers, sweepstakes, and the rights to use ACFC marks. Additionally, HEINEKEN USA will present the club’s celebratory moments and activate ACFC’s “Woman of the Match” with a custom program.

“HEINEKEN USA is extremely excited to be a founding partner of Angel City Football Club,” said Quinn Kilbury, Head of Partnerships and Consumer Experiences at HEINEKEN USA. “In addition to being a long-standing supporter of The Beautiful Game in the US and beyond, HEINEKEN USA is also strongly committed to supporting the communities in which it operates. This is why we’re pleased to see that a portion of our sponsorship will go towards supporting the LGBTQ community and initiatives that advocate equality in the greater Los Angeles area. We look forward to further shaping our partnership alongside Angel City as the team continues to develop and grow.”

“Partnering with brands that support our purpose to ignite higher expectations on and off the field and make a positive impact is paramount, and HEINEKEN USA is in total alignment with us,” said Julie Uhrman, Angel City Founder and President. “Their commitment to our club’s success and commitment to collaborating with us in supporting the LGBTQ community allow us to activate with the impact with which Angel City was founded. We could not be more thrilled to celebrate our wins with Heineken® by our side and in our hands.”

ABOUT ANGEL CITY

Angel City Football Club is a member of the National Women’s Soccer League in the United States and will take the pitch in Spring 2022. The team is founded by Academy Award-winning actress and activist Natalie Portman, technology venture capitalist Kara Nortman, media and gaming entrepreneur Julie Uhrman, and venture capitalist, 776 founder & Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. Other founding investors, mostly female and with ties to Southern California, include Serena Williams and daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr., Sports Icons Billie Jean King and Ilana Kloss, actors Uzo Aduba, Sophia Bush, Jessica Chastain, America Ferrera, Jennifer Garner, and Eva Longoria, actor and late-night host James Corden, late-night host Lilly Singh, Latin Pop Superstar Becky G, fourteen former US Women’s National Team players representing Southern California including Julie Foudy and Mia Hamm, two-time Olympic Gold Medalist and FIFA World Cup Champions Lauren Cheney Holiday and Abby Wambach, MLS/US Soccer legend and sports broadcaster Cobi Jones, NFL All-Pro Ryan Kalil, WNBA Legend Candace Parker, Gold Medalist, and Alpine Skiing Legend Lindsey Vonn, Gold Medalist and NHL-All Star PK Subban, author and activist Glennon Doyle and entertainment executive David Nathanson. Learn more at www.angelcity.com.