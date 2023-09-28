Anderson Valley Brewing Company Unveils Redesign for Iconic Boont Amber Ale

BOONVILLE, Calif.— Northern California’s Anderson Valley Brewing Company (AVBC), a pioneer in the craft beer industry, unveiled the redesign of its flagship beer, Boont Amber Ale. The Boont redesign is a milestone in the brewery’s overall rebranding process, which has been rolled out over the past few years.

“Since the start of the rebranding process, we prioritized the brewery’s longtime legacy and spirit. We owed it to the brand and all the work put in by the people who came before us. The label redesign of Boont, our most iconic beer, is a landmark and something we have been putting energy towards since my family purchased the brewery in 2019,” said AVBC President and CEO Kevin McGee. “Boont Amber Ale is the beer that put AVBC on the map. It’s a foundational part of what we think of as craft beer today and literally introduced legions of beer drinkers to craft beer so redesigning the package was something that we approached very carefully.”

The new package blends the brewery’s rich heritage with a fresh, modern appeal while preserving the distinctive qualities that have made AVBC a beloved classic. Bringing the brewery’s mascot Barkley, who has been a fixture of the brewery since 1987, front-and-center on the cans is a way to call back to the heritage of AVBC while inviting a whimsical connection with consumers.

Boont Amber Ale is a cornerstone of Anderson Valley Brewing Company’s portfolio and the first beer made at the brewery 35 years ago. With the launch of Boont’s redesign, AVBC continues to invest in Amber Ale at a time when established breweries have recently vacated the category and it’s paying off: while sales in the Amber Ale category are down YOY, Boont sales have increased.

“We love Amber Ale and we love the Amber category. Contrary to the impressions gleaned by some larger breweries retreating from their Amber programs, we are continuing to see a lot of strength in the category for well-crafted Ambers and that makes sense – it’s a very drinkable and versatile style that has a lot of awareness and history with the craft consumer. Assuming your Amber actually tastes good, it’s a great category to be in.”

AVBC’s new packaging features full-wrap recyclable cardboard cartons and aluminum cans and is the most sustainable packaging available. The new Boont Amber Ale cans have been shipping from the brewery since the beginning of September and will be available on shelves nationwide.

About Anderson Valley Brewing Company

Founded in 1987, Anderson Valley Brewing Company brews hand-crafted, authentic beers with balance, complexity, and an unwavering commitment to sustainably producing world-class beer. As the World’s First Solar Powered Brewery, AVBC leads the craft beer industry as pioneers in responsible brewing and innovators in environmental sustainability practices. Anderson Valley Brewing Company beer is available in 40 states and at its taproom in Boonville, California.

