Anderson Valley Brewing Company to Release Summer Solstice Ale

BOONVILLE, Calif. — As an environmentally conscious outfit, Northern California’s Anderson Valley Brewing Company doesn’t condone driving 1500 miles, as Anthony K. of Tulsa did, or a 7 hour road trip, as Christie D. of Knoxville did, to stock up on ourSummer Solstice Ale. But love makes people do funny things, and who are we to judge?

To make sure Christie, Anthony and those like them don’t have to travel insane distances to get their hands on it, Northern California’sAnderson Valley Brewing Company (AVBC) announced the early return of the popular Summer Solstice Ale.

“Our Summer Solstice has an extraordinary following.” said AVBC President Kevin McGee. “And for good reason. It pairs really well with sunshine and also does a good job standing in for sunshine when there isn’t any around and it’s sorely needed. Summer Solstice is a favorite around the brewery and everyone looks forward to its release and toasting to longer, warmer days.”

The quintessential “summer in a can” beer, Anderson Valley Brewing Company’s Summer Solstice is a uniquely flavored and well balanced beer. With notes of vanilla, caramel, cream and coffee, the sweetness of the beer highlights its depth of flavor and somehow still remains eminently drinkable. Proving that “summer beer” can be both quaffable and full flavored, Summer Solstice pairs perfectly with bathing suits, warmth, longer days, the outdoors, vacations, generalized feelings of well being and fond recollections of all those things.

Summer Solstice is available on draft and sold in 6-packs of 12-ounce cans and is available nationally through select retailers.

About Anderson Valley Brewing Company

For over 33 years, Anderson Valley Brewing Company has sustainably hand-crafted authentic ales and lagers with balance and complexity. Founded in 1987 in the lower level of Boonville CA’s Buckhorn Saloon, Anderson Valley Brewing Company has grown to be widely recognized as one of the true pioneers in craft brewing. From the flagship Boont Amber Ale to innovative seasonal offerings like the Blood Orange Gose, every Anderson Valley Brewing Company beer is crafted with purpose and an unwavering commitment to producing world-class beer. Anderson Valley Brewing Company is available in 39 states and at itsTaproom in Boonville, CA. For more information visit our website. Stay up to date with the latest from AVBC via Facebook andInstagram.