Anderson Valley Brewing Company Hires Three New Team Members

BOONVILLE, Calif. — Northern California’s Anderson Valley Brewing Company (AVBC) has announced the expansion of its team with the addition of three new employees. Under the recent new ownership of the McGee family, AVBC continues to invest in the future of the brewery and its team members.

“Since acquiring AVBC late last year, we have been working to augment our team with a specific focus on building strength in our home market and help contribute to the evolution of this iconic brand,” said President and CEO Kevin McGee. “These new team members bring well-respected insight and talent to our California sales team to help elevate AVBC’s sales channels throughout the state.”

Ronnie Richter returns to AVBC as Tap Room Manager and North Coast Area Sales Manager, roles that she had previously held. Ronnie’s return provides AVBC with an exceptional anchor in our home market where she will be responsible for managing AVBC’s Tap Room in Boonville along with overseeing the development of sales within the North Coast area of Northern California. Born and raised in Mendocino County, Richter is a lifelong fan of AVBC. After a stint in Hawaii studying Marine Science and playing soccer for University of Hawaii at Hilo, Ritcher relocated back to Mendocino where she has called it home ever since.

With extensive beer and beverage experience, new team members Adam Wachendorf and Lauren Payne join AVBC as Southern California Area Sales Managers beginning April 27. Each of them will be responsible for the development of sales within the Southern California territory, with Lauren responsible for the San Diego and Southern region and Adam working in Los Angeles and the North.

Bringing 20 years of beverage industry experience to AVBC, Adam Wachendorf specializes in sales management, brand development, and consumer education, having worked in all sides of the beverage business. Originally from Southern California, he made his way back to the West Coast and most recently worked with Belching Beaver as their Southern California Market Manager.

Lauren Payne is originally from San Diego and started her career in craft beverages after relocating to Hawaii where she was the Market Manager for Lagunitas Brewing Company. Most recently, Lauren went to work for Kolani Distillery and gained distributor experience at ODOM Hawaii. Lauren is making the move back to San Diego where she will be based in her new position at AVBC.

About Anderson Valley Brewing Company

For over 32 years, Anderson Valley Brewing Company has sustainably hand-crafted authentic ales and lagers with balance and complexity. Founded in 1987 in the lower level of Boonville CA’s Buckhorn Saloon, Anderson Valley Brewing Company has grown to be widely recognized as one of the true pioneers in craft brewing. From the flagship Boont Amber Ale to innovative seasonal offerings like the Blood Orange Gose, every Anderson Valley Brewing Company beer is crafted with purpose and an unwavering commitment to producing world-class beer. Anderson Valley Brewing Company is available in 33 states and in the Boonville Taproom where it all started. For more information visit our website. Stay up to date with the latest from AVBC via Facebook and Instagram.

For More Information: avbc.com