Anchor Brewing Company Releases San Franpsycho IPA

SAN FRANCISCO – For the third year in a row, Anchor Brewing Company and San Franpsycho, a community-based clothing and lifestyle brand, release their seasonal collaboration brew, San Franpsycho IPA. This juicy IPA is inspired, brewed and chosen by San Francisco, but is available nationwide to share the extraordinary spirit of the city to beer lovers from coast to coast.

“We’re stoked to be working with Anchor on this collaboration for the third year in a row for so many reasons, but the most important is to support each other and our communities,” said San Franpsycho® Owner and CEO Christian Routzen. “During these unprecedented times, it’s paramount that we continue to collaborate, foster positivity and deliver unforgettable moments with our friends and family. Let’s all crack a juicy IPA and celebrate the city!”

Overflowing with juicy stone fruit aromatics and strong floral hops, San Franpsycho® IPA (6.3% ABV) is a delicious, balanced and easy-drinking beer, perfect for enjoying on a warm Summer’s day. San Franpsycho® IPA carries strong tropical fruit flavor and aromatics with a slightly sweet finish. To amplify the stone fruit taste, peach and apricot purees were added in secondary fermentation. The beer is available in easy-to-grab cans for optimal durability on a sunny hike, at the beach or around the campfire.

San Franpsycho® IPA was first brewed as part of a larger experiment at Anchor’s pilot brewery & bar in Potrero Hill, Public Taps. Anchor, along with San Franpsycho®, invited locals to taste various batches and vote on their favorite recipe. “Public Taps is a gathering place for locals and tourists alike to share their opinions on our small-batch brews. We create something brand new here on a near weekly basis,” said Brewmaster Scott Ungermann. “This stone fruit IPA gained tremendous feedback from the community a few years back. It was a natural choice for our collaboration with San Franpsycho®, a beloved local brand that has a deep connection to the city, just like Anchor.”

Brewed with 2-row pale, red wheat and acidulated malt, San Franpsycho® IPA pours a hazy golden straw color with a white fluffy head. The mouthfeel is creamy and smooth yet mildly effervescent with a hint of back-end tartness. San Franpsycho® IPA uses El Dorado, Eureka, Cascade and Simcoe Cryo hops that lend abundantly fruity aromas of peach, apricot and pineapple to perfectly accentuate the fruits in the beer. The slightly sweet taste, with a finish of fruity hops, makes San Franpsycho® IPA the perfect pairing for fish tacos, avocado toast and peach pie.

Last year, San Franpsycho® IPA won Gold for Best American IPA in the World Beer Awards. In 2018, San Franpsycho® IPA’s first release in bottles won Gold in the World Beer Awards for Packaging Design and Bronze for Taste. The packaging shows a scene of San Francisco’s Noriega hilltop looking down to the Outer Sunset and Ocean Beach, the neighborhoods where San Franpsycho® was born. The visual is a widely recognized canvas across San Franpsycho®’s eclectic clothing and accessories. “San Franpsycho® has been a longtime collaborator with Anchor through years of community events. We admire the brand’s commitment to San Francisco’s extraordinary skate and surf culture. Naturally, the next step in this relationship was to make a beer that celebrates everyone’s favorite city,” said Ungermann.

“Anchor is intrinsically tied to San Francisco–we haven’t left for 123 years. We were bred here with the Gold Rush, when hopefuls came to this extraordinary peninsula to seek their dreams in all sorts of ways. Even today, this is a city that is not only geographically beautiful, but welcoming of any ambition, adventure and all walks of life,” Ungermann shared. “Through San Franpsycho® IPA, we salute the diversity of this magical city.”

Crack open a can and savor the city with San Franpsycho® IPA, available now through September in 12oz. cans and on draught at select bars, restaurants, and stores as well as at Anchor Public Taps and the Anchor Brewing Taproom in San Francisco. You can find a brew near you by using the Anchor Beer Finder.

Learn more about Anchor Brewing at www.anchorbrewing.com and follow @anchorbrewing on social media. Learn more about San Franpsycho® at www.sanfranpsycho.com and follow @sanfranpsycho on social media.

About Anchor Brewing Company

Anchor Brewing Company’s roots date back to the California Gold Rush making it one of America’s oldest breweries. Its Anchor Steam® Beer is San Francisco’s original since 1896. In 1965, Fritz Maytag acquired and revived the struggling brewery at a time when mass production of beer dominated and seemed unstoppable. Maytag started a revolution in beer that originated today’s craft beer movement. An undisputed icon, Anchor is America’s first craft brewery where beers are handmade in our traditional copper brewhouse from an all-malt mash. At Anchor, we practice the time-honored art of classical brewing, employing state-of-the-art methods to ensure that our beers are always pure and fresh. We know of no brewery in the world that matches our efforts to combine traditional, natural brewing with such carefully applied, modern methods of sanitation, finishing, packaging and transporting. To learn more visit www.anchorbrewing.com.

About San Franpsycho

Born in the Outer Sunset, San Franpsycho® originally began as a surfing film, documenting the local Ocean Beach surf scene in 2001. After the film, fans identified with the name and demanded we make clothing. So we learned the art of screen-printing, creating all kinds of garments in a dark basement at night and sold out of an orange and black zebra striped van named Big Chaos during the day. Throughout the years we’ve constantly supported the arts, music, and ocean-oriented, active lifestyles in San Francisco. While relentlessly engaging with our communities and maintaining strong relationships throughout the city, we’ve never lost focus of making unique, high quality products that are soft, comfortable, and easy to wear. San Franpsycho® has grown into a vibrant and trusted brand which lives and dies by our community, hard work, creativity, and the promise of a good time. We hope you’ll join us on our adventure and visit us anytime at our flagship store located at 1248 9th Avenue in San Francisco where we hand print our clothing and serve all-natural and organic savory hand pies made fresh from PYE. To learn more visit www.sanfranpsycho.com.

For More Information: anchorbrewing.com