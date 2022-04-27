Alter Brewing ‘Strikes Gold’ with Alterado Mexican-style Lager

DOWNERS GROVE, Illinois – In the same way that Star Trek communicators imagined what would be come the modern day cell phone, Goldmember also saw into the future with his line that perfectly describes one’s experience of Alterado.

“I love gold. The look of it. The smell of it. The taste of it. The texture…”

This groovy, classic Mexican-style lager was brewed to blend the borders, while staying true to the kind of beer you want to grab from the fridge on a hot summer day. At 5%, Alterado is ridiculously easy-drinking with all of the clean, crisp, refreshing beauty of a classic lager. A subtle spiciness on the nose blends with with a hint of corn from the addition of flaked maize for a paradoxically simple yet layered beer.

Lime optional.

Alterado is our summer seasonal release and is available now in cans and on draft at Downers Grove and St. Charles locations, as well as your local craft beer retailers.

