Almanac Beer Co. Releases ‘Ugly Sweater Love Hazy IPA’ and Holiday-Themed Packaging

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

ALAMEDA ISLAND, Calif.For the 2020 holidays, Northern California’s farm-to-barrel craft beer pioneers Almanac Beer Co. offers fun and delicious ways to give the most important people in your lives the best possible gifts with a dynamic beer line-up in their online store: almanacbeer.com/shop/beer. Fresh beer awaits craft enthusiasts this holiday season with over 20 Almanac selections, including their latest limited-edition release just for the holidays: Ugly Sweater LOVE Hazy IPA (6.1% ABV). Celebrating one of the season’s favorite traditions with a fun and festive ugly sweater label available in 16 oz. cans, Ugly Sweater LOVE Hazy IPA is brewed with a simple pilsner malt and rolled oat base, and double-dry-hopped with tropical Sabro, Citra and Mosaic hops. Ugly Sweater LOVE Hazy IPA will surely bring a smile to beer lovers’ faces.

The season of giving just keeps on giving with Almanac Beer’s new holiday-themed packaging for Christmas 2020 and Hanukkah 2020. Each Christmas box features a variety of 12 different Almanac beers — one for each of the 12 days of Christmas — while the Hanukkah package includes 8 different beers (for the 8 nights of Hanukkah). Selections can be made from three beer varieties, including an assortment of choices of fresh, sour, or a combination of both. Almanac’s holiday variety packs make the perfect gifts for your craft beer-loving friends and family. Each pack is delightfully designed with perforated “doors” that allow recipients to open one door each day to reveal a surprise 16 oz. can!

The holidays will certainly be different in 2020. Families and friends will be brought together for joyous celebrations — though many will use the digital world to connect. Online shopping for handcrafted Almanac beers has never been easier with the brewery’s enhanced online store, and the purchase options are even greater with an array of specialty canned releases available (Free Shipping in CA), including Bunny Hill Hazy IPA, BOOST Coffee Stout, Fruit Cobbler Sour, Plum Sournova, and Sunshine & Opportunity. And of course, Almanac’s holiday-themed LOVE Hazy IPA will be a standout beer this winter with its super-fresh, luscious tropical and juicy profile, and playful Ugly Sweater design.

2020 has seen many challenges for small businesses and consumers alike. Almanac Beer Co. remains determined to release delicious and innovative beers that use premium ingredients and are inspired by the great brewing traditions of the world. From their delicate and crisp lagers, to complex barrel-aged sours, decadent stouts, and aromatic hazy IPAs — every Almanac beer is brewed at their 30,000 square feet Alameda Island brewery located inside a beautiful former airplane hangar (originally built in 1942).

Almanac Beer Co’s creative and well-balanced beers are available throughout California and 19 additional states across the country.

For more information, please visit: almanacbeer.cominstagram.com/almanacbeerfacebook.com/almanacbeertwitter.com/AlmanacBeer

About Almanac Beer Co.

Almanac was launched in 2011 by Damian Fagan and Jesse Friedman, two avid homebrewers who bonded over their mutual appreciation for California farmer’s markets. They set out to brew beers inspired by California’s rich agricultural bounty, and brewed their first beer — a Belgian-style golden ale aged in Sonoma County Zinfandel barrels with Sonoma County blackberries. Our name, Almanac, refers to the Farmer’s Almanac, a reference guide for farmers that has been published every year since 1818. Our motto, Farm to Barrel, was adopted to reflect our passion for brewing barrel-aged beers that showcase ingredients from California farms. All of our beers are brewed, aged, and packaged at our 30,000 square feet brewery on the former Alameda Point Naval Airbase on beautiful Alameda Island. Our portfolio of beers spans the gamut from delicate oak-aged lagers, to nuanced barrel-aged sours, decadent stouts, and of course, hazy IPAs.

Brewbound Job Board

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.

Brewbound Marketplace Listing

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.

Brewbound's Database of Breweries

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.

Beer Events Calendar
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

View calendar | Post Event
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brewbound Live Winter 2020

Virtual ● Dec. 14+15, 2020

Register Now
BevNET Live Winter 2020
BevNET Live Winter 2020

Virtual ● Dec. 7-9, 2020

Register Now
Brewbound Podcast
11/05 - Brewbound Podcast
Brewbound Frontlines: The Effort to Unionize in Craft Beer
11/12 - Brewbound Frontlines: The Effort to Unionize in Craft Beer
Brewbound Podcast
11/19 - Brewbound Podcast
Brewbound Data Club
11/19 - Brewbound Data Club
Brewbound Pitch Slam 12
12/08 - Brewbound Pitch Slam 12
Brew Talks Virtual
Brew Talks Virtual
Brewbound Frontlines
Brewbound Frontlines
Navigating the COVID-19 Crisis
Navigating the COVID-19 Crisis
Brewbound Live 2019 Pitch Slam 11 Competition
Brewbound Live 2019 Pitch Slam 11 Competition
Brewbound Live Winter 2019
Brewbound Live Winter 2019
Brewbound Podcast

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.

Brewbound Job Board

A weekly live-streamed discussion series with beer industry leaders and watchers on the business adjustments being made during the COVID-19 crisis and the future of the industry.