Almanac Beer Co. Releases ‘Ugly Sweater Love Hazy IPA’ and Holiday-Themed Packaging

ALAMEDA ISLAND, Calif. — For the 2020 holidays, Northern California’s farm-to-barrel craft beer pioneers Almanac Beer Co. offers fun and delicious ways to give the most important people in your lives the best possible gifts with a dynamic beer line-up in their online store: almanacbeer.com/shop/beer. Fresh beer awaits craft enthusiasts this holiday season with over 20 Almanac selections, including their latest limited-edition release just for the holidays: Ugly Sweater LOVE Hazy IPA (6.1% ABV). Celebrating one of the season’s favorite traditions with a fun and festive ugly sweater label available in 16 oz. cans, Ugly Sweater LOVE Hazy IPA is brewed with a simple pilsner malt and rolled oat base, and double-dry-hopped with tropical Sabro, Citra and Mosaic hops. Ugly Sweater LOVE Hazy IPA will surely bring a smile to beer lovers’ faces.

The season of giving just keeps on giving with Almanac Beer’s new holiday-themed packaging for Christmas 2020 and Hanukkah 2020. Each Christmas box features a variety of 12 different Almanac beers — one for each of the 12 days of Christmas — while the Hanukkah package includes 8 different beers (for the 8 nights of Hanukkah). Selections can be made from three beer varieties, including an assortment of choices of fresh, sour, or a combination of both. Almanac’s holiday variety packs make the perfect gifts for your craft beer-loving friends and family. Each pack is delightfully designed with perforated “doors” that allow recipients to open one door each day to reveal a surprise 16 oz. can!

The holidays will certainly be different in 2020. Families and friends will be brought together for joyous celebrations — though many will use the digital world to connect. Online shopping for handcrafted Almanac beers has never been easier with the brewery’s enhanced online store, and the purchase options are even greater with an array of specialty canned releases available (Free Shipping in CA), including Bunny Hill Hazy IPA, BOOST Coffee Stout, Fruit Cobbler Sour, Plum Sournova, and Sunshine & Opportunity. And of course, Almanac’s holiday-themed LOVE Hazy IPA will be a standout beer this winter with its super-fresh, luscious tropical and juicy profile, and playful Ugly Sweater design.

2020 has seen many challenges for small businesses and consumers alike. Almanac Beer Co. remains determined to release delicious and innovative beers that use premium ingredients and are inspired by the great brewing traditions of the world. From their delicate and crisp lagers, to complex barrel-aged sours, decadent stouts, and aromatic hazy IPAs — every Almanac beer is brewed at their 30,000 square feet Alameda Island brewery located inside a beautiful former airplane hangar (originally built in 1942).

Almanac Beer Co’s creative and well-balanced beers are available throughout California and 19 additional states across the country.

For more information, please visit: almanacbeer.cominstagram.com/almanacbeerfacebook.com/almanacbeertwitter.com/AlmanacBeer

About Almanac Beer Co.

Almanac was launched in 2011 by Damian Fagan and Jesse Friedman, two avid homebrewers who bonded over their mutual appreciation for California farmer’s markets. They set out to brew beers inspired by California’s rich agricultural bounty, and brewed their first beer — a Belgian-style golden ale aged in Sonoma County Zinfandel barrels with Sonoma County blackberries. Our name, Almanac, refers to the Farmer’s Almanac, a reference guide for farmers that has been published every year since 1818. Our motto, Farm to Barrel, was adopted to reflect our passion for brewing barrel-aged beers that showcase ingredients from California farms. All of our beers are brewed, aged, and packaged at our 30,000 square feet brewery on the former Alameda Point Naval Airbase on beautiful Alameda Island. Our portfolio of beers spans the gamut from delicate oak-aged lagers, to nuanced barrel-aged sours, decadent stouts, and of course, hazy IPAs.