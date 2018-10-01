Allagash Brewing Company Announces Return of Ganache Tart Raspberry Beer

PORTLAND, Maine — Ganache — a beer literally inspired by a chocolate cake — is shipping out to the entire Allagash Brewing Company distribution footprint.

The folks at Allagash like to think of this beer as the liquid equivalent of biting into a tart, raspberry-filled chocolate cake.

Even without the addition of actual chocolate, Ganache gains its cocoa notes from a robust grain bill. It’s fermented with both Allagash Brewing Company house yeast and Brettanomyces claussenii before aging on fresh, local raspberries.

Beginning October 1st, Ganache will ship in 375mL bottles to Allagash Brewing Company’s full distribution of 17 states plus the District of Columbia.

Beer fans can keep a lookout for Ganache with the Allagash Brewing Company beer locator: www.allagash.com/locator.

ABOUT ALLAGASH BREWING COMPANY

Founded in Portland, Maine, by Rob Tod, Allagash Brewing Company is dedicated to crafting the best Belgian-inspired beers in the world. Since 1995, Allagash has focused on giving back to the community—and state—that has supported them along the way.