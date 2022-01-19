Allagash Announces 2022 Release Calendar

PORTLAND, Maine – Award-winning Allagash Brewing Company has announced a comprehensive beer release calendar for 2022. This year’s seasonal specialty launches include Swiftly IPA, a balanced and hoppy IPA; Floating Holiday,a blonde ale with lemon and sea salt;Seconds to Summer, a Belgian lager; and the return of fan favorites Haunted House, a hoppy dark ale which continues to grow in sales year over year, and Two Lights, a refreshing beer fermented with lager and champagne yeast. Also, in bottles, Allagash will be releasing Day’s End, a brand new barrel-aged red ale inspired by a cocktail known as the Boulevardier.

“We are thrilled to launch several beers from the Allagash pilot innovation program in 2022,” said Rob Tod, Founder, Allagash. “These releases represent an array of styles and flavors that exemplify our team’s creativity, passion, and ability to create beers that inspire memorable moments for beer lovers around the country.”

Core beers including Allagash White, North Sky and River Trip will also be available in a wide variety of formats. All new releases stemmed from Allagash’s Pilot Innovation System, which allows any brewery employee to submit beer ideas.

Allagash’s 2022 national specialty and limited releases include:

Swiftly IPA

Description:Hops grow swiftly at the start of spring. We capture all of their lush, citrusy, and resinous glory alongside a generous grain bill in this amber-colored IPA. We hope you’ll take your time in enjoying Swiftly.

Format:4-packs of 16 oz. cans

ABV: 6.5%

Launch April 2022

Seconds to Summer Lager

Description:If the sun is out and your schedule is clear, this easy-drinking lager is for you. We brew Seconds to Summer with traditional hops from the Czech Republic and ferment it with Belgian yeast for a crisp, refreshingly hoppy flavor. With this can in hand, summer is just a sip away.

Format:12-packs of 12 oz. cans

ABV:4.5%

Floating Holiday

Description:Relaxation is just a float away when Floating Holiday arrives next summer. This blonde ale is brewed with lemon peel and a pinch of sea salt to offer a refreshingly balanced beer.

Format:4-packs of 16 oz. cans

ABV:5.2%

Launch June 2022

Two Lights

Description:Two Lights is an ode to two of the more refreshing drinks of summer: cold beer and sparkling wine. The finished beer’s aromas of pear, grape, and light hops pair with a flavor profile that’s a mix of tropical fruit and the snappy spritz of a freshly picked grape.

Format:4-packs of 16 oz. cans

ABV:6.7%

Launch August 2022

Haunted House

Description:Cursed by our love of roasty porters, we summoned the recipe for Haunted House. Roasted barley and Blackprinz malt cloak this ale in a gravely dark hue. Hopped with Crystal, Nugget, Cascade, and Northern Brewer, its flavor is filled with hauntingly balanced notes of coffee, malt, and a devilish hint of hops.

Format:4-packs of 16 oz. cans

ABV:6.66%

Launch September 2022

Day’s End

Description:Settle in for sunset with this rich red ale inspired by a cocktail known as the “Boulevardier.” We brew this beer with Lambrusco grape must, angelica root, and orange peel before aging it in bourbon barrels for two months—resulting in balanced notes of vanilla, red wine, oak, and caramel. Cheers to another day well spent.

Format:4-packs of 12 oz. bottles

ABV:9.5%

The brewery will also release a selection of 375 mL beers this year including:

My One and Only

Description: A gift to share or give yourself, My One & Only is made for special moments. We brew a red ale and let it age and sour in a foudre—a large oak fermenter typically used in winemaking—before adding fresh, local raspberries, plums, and a plum-cherry hybrid called a pluerry. In this dry and balanced beer you’ll find notes of fresh berry, cherry, apple, pear, and subtle caramel from its grain bill.

Format:375 mL bottles

ABV:5.4%

Launch January 2022

Coolship Resurgam

Description: Coolship Resurgam is a blend of one-, two-, and three-year-old spontaneously fermented beer. The finished beer has aromas of apricot and lemon zest. Notes of tropical fruit and light funk lead to a clean, tart, and dry finish.

Format:375 mL bottles

ABV:6.3%

Launch March 2022

Once Upon an Orchard

Description: In an orchard far, far away grew the ripest peaches in all the land. And one day, a group of traveling brewers happened upon those peaches and decided to make a beer with them. So they combined all that beautiful, fresh fruit with a wild saison and let it age for four months, creating an enchanting sour beer with notes of apricot, peach pie, and spice. And they sipped it happily ever after. The end.

Format:375 mL bottles

ABV:6.6%

Launch June 2022

Coolship Pomme

Description: To make Coolship Pomme, we added a medley of freshly picked apples from a local farm to our spontaneously fermented ale. The result: a well-rounded and complex ale with notes of crisp apple, oak, white pepper, apricot, and a hint of funk—all with a wonderfully dry finish.

Format:375 mL bottles

ABV:7.6%

Launch August 2022

Honeyberry Tumble

Description: Take a ramble in the bramble with Honeyberry Tumble. Cherries you know, honeyberries, probably less so. They’re shaped like a bell and taste like, well, berries: notes of grape, blackberry, even cherry. So we add cherries and honeyberries to this sour golden ale, for a taste that’s an ace and never fails to put a smile on our face; we hope it will for you as well.

Format:375 mL bottles

ABV:6.3%

Launch October 2022

ABOUT ALLAGASH BREWING COMPANY

Allagash Brewing Company is a Certified B Corp founded in Portland, Maine, by James Beard Award-winner Rob Tod. Since 1995, the brewery has been dedicated to crafting the best Belgian-inspired beers in the world, all while giving back to the community that has supported them along the way. Earning coveted Great American Beer Festival, World Beer Cup, and European Beer Star Awards, Allagash has been deemed one of the best American Breweries of the decade by Paste Magazine and one of the best breweries in America by Gear Patrol. In 2021, Allagash was named “Brewery of the Year” in its category size by the Brewers Association, and includedon Inc. Magazine’s “Best in Business” list. Allagash is available in CA, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, Chicagoland, MA, MD, ME, NC, NH, NJ, NY, PA, RI, SC, VA, VT, and WI.

For More Information:

https://www.allagash.com