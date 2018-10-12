Alfa Laval Releases New Mixproof 3-Body Valve Designed For Hygienic Processes

LUND, Sweden — Looking for optimal process flow, outstanding hygiene, maximum uptime and low total cost of ownership? The Alfa Laval Unique Mixproof 3-body valve with its modular, three-valve-body design provides reliable fluid handling and safety, making it perfect to use as a changeover valve for hygienic industries such as food, dairy, beverage and home-personal care. This translates into substantial savings and efficiency gains.

Cost-effective mixproof valve

Get exceptional results and save money by replacing two or more valves of other types with a single Alfa Laval Unique Mixproof 3-body valve. Two independent plugs and the fully balanced design enable two different fluids to pass through the same valve without risk of cross-contamination even in the event of pressure shock.

Exceptional spillage-free operation

Ensuring safe and hygienic operation, the double-seat design avoids cross-contamination while the double lip seals provide added protection for you to enjoy long-lasting, spillage-free operation.

Easy maintenance & optimal cleanability

Maintenance and cleaning are quick and easy due to a top-loaded design, no adjustable components, maintenance-friendly actuator and built-in leakage detection on all seals.

The Alfa Laval Unique Mixproof 3-body valve is always equipped with seat lift and seat push function hence meets stringent hygienic standards.

Easy to configure and upgrade

Optimize your hygienic process by customizing the Alfa Laval Unique Mixproof 3-body to suit your needs. Its modular design also makes it easy to apply the double seat valve whenever your process needs change while ensuring efficient, hygienic and continuous production.

You get the full benefit of using Alfa Laval Unique Mixproof valves by combining them with Alfa Laval ThinkTop and ThinkTop Basic valve sensing and control units.

About Alfa Laval

Alfa Laval is a leading global provider of specialized products and engineering solutions based on its key technologies of heat transfer, separation and fluid handling.

The company’s equipment, systems and services are dedicated to assisting customers in optimizing the performance of their processes. The solutions help them to heat, cool, separate and transport products in industries that produce food and beverages, chemicals and petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, starch, sugar and ethanol.

Alfa Laval’s products are also used in power plants, aboard ships, oil and gas exploration, in the mechanical engineering industry, in the mining industry and for wastewater treatment, as well as for comfort climate and refrigeration applications.