Multiple People Dead in Shooting at Molson Coors Facility in Milwaukee, According to Reports

Multiple people are dead after a shooting at Molson Coors’ Milwaukee brewery Wednesday afternoon, according to reports from local news outlets.

In a briefing with reporters around 5:40 p.m. EST, Milwaukee mayor Tom Barrett told reporters that there have been “multiple fatalities” in what he described as a “horrific shooting.” He added that the scene was “still very fluid.”

Milwaukee police reported at 5:44 p.m. EST that there is no longer an active threat.

There are conflicting reports on the number of casualties.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that “at least seven [people are] dead.” The paper cited Fire Department emergency radio broadcasts.

WISN ABC 12 reported that three people, including the gunman, are dead.

Police have yet to confirm the number of people killed.

WISN reported that a memo to employees from CEO Gavin Hattersley the gunman is an active Molson Coors employee. The gunman is among the dead, the Sentinel reported.

“The most important thing is that we support and care for each other,” Hattersley wrote and added that the Milwaukee office and brewery will be closed for the rest of the week.

The shooting took place in or around a stairwell in “Building 4,” news outlets reported. Police responded to the scene at 2:11 p.m. The campus went on lockdown.

Milwaukee Police described the scene as still active in a tweet posted at 4:49 p.m.

Molson Coors executives were in Houston today for the company’s sales and distributor convention. Afternoon sessions were canceled following the shooting, including CEO Gavin Hattersley, who is heading back to Milwaukee, according to Beer Business Daily.

Molson Coors released the following statement: “There is an active situation at our Milwaukee facility and we are working closely with the Milwaukee Police Department. Our top priority is our employees and we’ll provide updates in conjunction with the police as we are able.”