67 Degrees Releases Hop’n Lockstep IPA to Raise Funds for Massachusetts Immigration & Refugee Advocacy Coalition

Baramor in Newton, MA & Local Craft Brewery 67 Degrees Launch Exclusive Beer Line to Raise Funds for Massachusetts Immigration & Refugee Advocacy Coalition

WHAT: Finding common ground through the value of giving back, Newton’s charitable American restaurant, Baramor, & Franklin, MA’s black-owned 67 Degrees Microbrewery are harnessing their local power to raise money for social & racial justice. Beginning on April 14th, the local MA establishments will debut an exclusive beer line in which $4 per pint will be donated to the Massachusetts Immigration & Refugee Advocacy Coalition to support the protection and integration of immigrants and refugees into our community. The Hop’n Lockstep limited edition beer, named after the unified march both parties hope to spark with each sip, is a single hop IPA made from the Idaho 7 varietal with a pleasantly zesty character that is supported by notes of pine and black tea. The beer is bursting with a strong tropical and piney aroma and is priced at $8 for a pint.

During a strange year filled with turmoil & many hurdles for the Commonwealth, Baramor & 67 Degrees hope that this partnership will bring resources, cheer and ‘hoppiness’ back to the Massachusetts community they call home. According to the MIRA, 1 in 6 Massachusetts residents and 1 in 5 workers are foreign-born.The 50% proceeds donated from each pint will work to provide a safer and easier transition for refugees and immigrants in Newton and beyond. “Immigrants and refugees play a pivotal role in the food and beverage industry throughout the Commonwealth. This collaboration shows that our community continues to be resilient, creative, and still stands strong through a global pandemic. We are incredibly inspired by this collaboration, and we are looking forward to many more in Newton and beyond,” noted Javier Juarez, Development Director at the MIRA.

Offering the public an easy opportunity to support their fellow community members, Owner of Baramor, Arpit Patel, is hopeful that this limited-time beer willnot only help spread positive vibes and show there is no room for hate, but also how critical the immigration workforce is to the economy and specifically the dining experience we all so desperately desire. Restaurants would not exist without them.

Walking in lockstep, Baramor and 67 Degrees Brewing rounded up an assortment of amazing local establishments willing, and motivated, to be a part of the campaign. Excited locals can take part in this exciting charitable partnership by visiting any participating locations. including: Baramor, 67 Degrees Brewhouse, Fiorella’s Cucina in Newton, O’Hara’s Food & Spirits, Paddy’s Public House, Dunn Gaherin’s, Cook Newton, Cook Needham, and Thistle & Leek. The partnership will be available while supplies last.

To learn more about Baramor and to book a reservation, visithttps://www.baramornewton.com/ or call (617) 202-6718. To visit 67 Degrees or learn more about its craft beer selection, visithttps://67degreesbrewing.com/. To learn more about the mission and work of the Massachusetts Immigration and Refugee Advocacy Coalition, visithttps://miracoalition.org/.

WHEN: Launching Wednesday, April 14, 2021 and will be available while supplies last.

WHERE: Baramor, 45 Union St, Newton Center, MA 02459

67 Degrees Brewing, 158 Grove St, Franklin, MA 02038