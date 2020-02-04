4 Pines Brewing to Release Dingo Pup Beer as Part of Fundraiser for Bushfire Relief

BROOKVALE, Australia — Coinciding with the launch earlier this month of its new trans-pacific collaboration with LA-based Golden Road – Dingo Pup Beer – 4 Pines Brewing will hold a fundraiser on Saturday, February 8 at Truck Bar in Brookvale (suburban Sydney) Australia to benefit bushfire relief as well as two wildlife organizations.

Proceeds from the event will be shared between the Australian Red Cross, WIRES wildlife relief and Wildlife Victoria.  In addition, 4 Pines Brewing will match all donations dollar for dollar in all venues throughout January and February.

Apropos of the beer’s name, the real dingo pup Wandi – who was rescued a few months back and has since captured hearts around the world – will also travel to the event from his new home at the Australian Dingo Foundation in Melbourne.

Inspired by Golden Road’s Wolf Pup with an Aussie twist, Dingo Pup Trans-Pacific Hazy Pale Ale was brewed simultaneously on Tuesday, December 17 in Sydney and LA and is now available on tap and in cans in California and Australia.

Brewed with unique Aussie (Galaxy) and American (El Dorado) hops, the beer showcases everything to love about California and Australia – fun, sun, surf and sharing those epic moments with mates. Dingo Pup will have a juicy, candy-like watermelon and bubble gum flavor with an ABV of 5.0%.

“We are so excited to celebrate the launch of Dingo Pup and to also use the occasion to help support some great charities,” said Meg Gill, Founder of Golden Road. “We are also so excited to welcome and meet Wandi, who has become our de facto brand ambassador as the real Dingo Pup.”

For More Information: https://4pinesbeer.com.au/

