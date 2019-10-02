21st Amendment Brewery Adds Distribution to Michigan

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. — Michigan beer drinkers get ready! The 21st Amendment Brewery is making its way to the Wolverine State and bringing our favorite beers to get the fun started. Look for Brew Free! or Die IPA, Sparkale sparkling rosé ale, our summer seasonal Hell or High Watermelon wheat beer, Blood Orange Brew Free! or Die IPA, El Sully Mexican-style lager, Tasty IPA, a west-coast IPA and Blah Blah Blah IPA, an Imperial IPA.

“We have wonderful fans of our beers throughout the Midwest and we’ve been wanting to get to Michigan for quite some time, so we are thrilled to finally make it happen,” said Dave Wilson, President of 21st Amendment Brewery. “Michigan is one of the best craft beer states in the country and has a deep reputation for great craft and helping make the industry what it is today.”

Michigan and California have a lot in common. The two states have the largest diversity of agricultural crops in the United States, plus they share an incredibly rich and vibrant craft beer spirit and community. Michigan loves craft beer.

“For me, bringing our beer to Michigan is wonderful. I’ve long admired the great craft beer from Michigan and have many friends that work at breweries around the state. Selfishly, I’m looking forward to toasting pints with them as well as with Michigan craft beer fans,” said Shaun “Sully” O’Sullivan, Brewmaster and Co-Founder of 21st Amendment Brewery. “All of our 21st Amendment year-round, seasonal and Insurrection Series limited release beers will be available on draft, and in 6-pack cans, including our popular variety packs,” says Sully.

“Cans are the perfect companion for your outdoor adventures, and what better place to explore than Michigan,” said Nico Freccia, Co-Founder of 21st Amendment Brewery. “So grab some cans of our craft beer while whitewater rafting the Menominee River, the Port Huron Float Down, or ice fishing during the winter months for walleye, northern pike, and crappies.”

The 21A will be distributing their packaged and draft beers at retail locations throughout the state of Michigan with Imperial Beverage, their distributor partner.

For more information about where to find and purchase 21st Amendment beer throughout Michigan, visit 21st-Amendment.com/Find-Some.

About 21st Amendment

In 2000, Nico Freccia and Shaun O’Sullivan opened the doors to the 21st Amendment brewpub in San Francisco’s historic South Park neighborhood with Freccia managing the restaurant and O’Sullivan spearheading the brewing process. In addition to quickly becoming one of the city’s favorite pubs, 21st Amendment began expanding beyond the Bay Area by helping to pioneer the movement to canned craft beer. In 2015, they opened a Brewery & Tap Room in San Leandro where most of their beers are made and canned. Known for artistic packaging, witty names and delicious brews, 21st Amendment offers year-round selections, seasonal offerings and its Insurrection Series of small-batch, limited releases. Sold in 30 states, 21st Amendment is among the top 50 craft beer breweries in America and is the largest craft brewery in the Bay Area.

About Imperial Beverage

Imperial Beverage is a long-standing member of the Michigan beverage distribution community. Established in 1933 after the repeal of prohibition and purchased by Kalamazoo’s Cekola family in 1984, Imperial has grown from a one county beer distributor to a top 10 statewide beer, wine & spirits wholesaler. With 390 employees and 4 locations in Kalamazoo, Livonia, Ishpeming, and Traverse City, Imperial provides statewide coverage that serves every Michigan County, every week, all year long.