20 Restaurants, Breweries and Bars Join Forces for ‘South Cape Takeout Weekend’

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Amid the coronavirus ban on in-house dining, nearly 20 local restaurants, breweries and bars are joining forces for the “South Cape Takeout Weekend” this Saturday, April 4th and Sunday, April 5th.

“We are simply asking the community to come together during this difficult time and support those in the local hospitality industry by ordering out,” said John Schroeder, Big Storm Cape Coral General Manager.

The South Cape Coral businesses participating are all offering takeout, curbside pick-up and delivery.

A list of those participating can be found on Facebook.

“We are really trying to be innovative so that we can support our employees. We know we can get through this together,”Schroeder added.

Due to coronavirus closures, small businesses are taking a big hit.According to theNational Restaurant Association, the restaurant industry alone is projected to lose $225 billion in revenue and up to seven million jobs over the next three months.

For the first time in Big Storm’s history, the brewery is now delivering its award-winning craft beers right to local homes. Big Storm is taking orders online, for four packs of beer,  1/6 kegs, coffee, merchandise and soda. The delivery fee is $5 and must be within a five-mile radius from Big Storm’s Cape Coral taproom.

Those placing orders this weekend are encouraged post pictures of your food and drinks tagging the local business you are supporting along with the official event hashtag #southcapetakeoutweekend2020.

ABOUT BIG STORM:

Founded in 2012 in Pasco County, Big Storm currently has three taprooms in the Sunshine State — Clearwater, Odessa and Cape Coral.

Big Storm has embraced its tagline of “Florida’s Craft Beer Forecast,” by developing a dynamic lineup of Florida favorites like Tropic Pressure Florida Ale, steeped with hibiscus flowers, and Key Lime Shandy, brewed with Key lime puree. 

With a commitment to exceptional customer service, dedication to quality products and the ambition to explore opportunities left unexplored, Big Storm has become a leader in the craft beer industry and beyond.

To learn more about Big Storm, visit www.bigstormbrewery.com.

