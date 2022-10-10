2 Towns Ciderhouse Gets Cozy and Carefree with Crimson Bliss

CORVALLIS, Oregon – Designed as an ideal companion for festivities, 2 Towns Ciderhouse introduces Crimson Bliss, a tart and complex hard cider slated to hit stores in October 2022.

Crafted from a festive medley of Oregon cranberries, black currants, and Northwest apples, this vibrant cider is the final release in the 2022 Fruit Seasonal line, following Cherry Sublime and Two Berry Dream. Bright cranberries and black currants make this cider the perfect complement for gathering around the fire this season, while taking some time to kick back with friends and enjoy a moment of bliss.

“The composition of cranberries, black currants, and apples in this cider is festive and fantastic,” said Dave Takush, head cider maker. “Grab a sweater and enjoy a kiss of sweetness followed by a grippy cranberry tannin as you bask in your bliss.”

Aromatic and vibrant, this festive fireside beverage is the perfect addition to any holiday gathering.

Specs

5.2% ABV | Cranberry Currant Cider

Made with Bandon Oregon cranberries, black currants, and Northwest apples

Characteristics

A festive medley of Oregon cranberries, black currants, and Northwest apples

Vibrant ruby red hue

Bright cranberry flavor, rich cassis, with a kiss of sweetness

Crimson Bliss will be available in 4x6x12 oz cans, ½ bbl & ? bbl kegs through distributors in Oregon, Washington, California, Idaho, Nevada, Illinois, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, and Arizona.

About 2 Towns Ciderhouse

At 2 Towns Ciderhouse we believe that the long history of cidermaking demands respect and deserves to be done right. Starting with the highest quality whole ingredients from local farms, we take no shortcuts in crafting our ciders. We never add any refined sugar or concentrates and instead use slow, cold fermentation methods to allow the fruit to speak for itself. As a family-owned company, we are committed to the growth of our team and enrichment of our communities. We take pride in producing true Northwest craft cider.

For More Information:

https://2townsciderhouse.com/2022/10/07/2-towns-ciderhouse-gets-cozy-and-carefree-with-crimson-bliss/