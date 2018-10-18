Zillicoah Beer Company to Release 2 Beers for Anniversary

WOODFIN, N.C. â€“ Zillicoah Beer Company will celebrate its one-year anniversary by releasing the first two beers in its bottle program.

Bottle No. 1 is A Hoppy Farmhouse Ale with Brett (6.4% ABV), the first in Zillicoahâ€™s Citrine Dream line, a series dedicated to hop-forward wild ales. Brewed with Barley, Wheat, Rye and Oats, hopped with Strata and then open fermented, Citrine Dream is dank, tropical, and dry.

Bottle No. 2, Saison (6% ABV), was brewed with Pilsner Malt and Abruzzi Rye from Riverbend Malt House, hopped with Saaz, and open fermented to create a dry, crisp, classic take on the style.

Both Citrine Dream and Saison were bottle conditioned and will be available in 750 mL format at Zillicoahâ€™s Taproom on Saturday, October 20th. Bottles are $15 each.

About Zillicoah Beer Company

Zillicoah Beer Company (ZBC) specializes in open-fermented farmhouse ales and lagers. It is the first brewery in Woodfin, NC and is located on the eastern bank of the French Broad River. Zillicoah takes its name from the Cherokee word for the River itself, which serves as a focal point for the social areas of the property. The breweryâ€™s tasting room rotates up to twelve taps. The nature centric location focuses on outdoor activities and social libation offerings along with bites from their food partner Taqueria MuÃ±oz. The space is just two miles outside of downtown Asheville at 870 Riverside Drive, Woodfin, North Carolina. Weekday tasting room hours are 2 pm â€“ 10 pm, Saturdays are Noon â€“ 10 pm, and Sundays are Noon â€“ 8 pm. To learn more, visitÂ zillicoahbeer.comÂ Â