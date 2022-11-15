Yuengling Launches New Bongo Fizz Premium Beer with Hint of Mango Flavor

America’s Oldest Brewery® introduces its latest innovation with a new light, refreshing, and crisp beer

POTTSVILLE, PA— Today, D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc., America’s Oldest Brewery®, revealed the newest addition to its portfolio, Bongo Fizz; a premium beer made with a hint of natural mango flavor for a crisp, juicy and refreshing taste.

Bongo Fizz embodies tropical relaxation, making it the ideal beer for adults of legal drinking-age looking for a flavorful and refreshing beer that is perfect for many of life’s occasions.

“Keeping with our tradition of brewing a beer for everyone’s taste, we are always looking for ways to provide our customers with premium, great-tasting drinking experiences for social occasions,” said Dick Yuengling, D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc.’s 5th generation brewer Owner and President. “We see a growing desire amongst consumers for fruit flavor beers.”

Bongo Fizz by Yuengling reaches those drinkers looking for relaxation with a smooth, refreshing premium beer taste and a juicy burst of natural mango flavor. The brand’s packaging conveys a fun, tropical relaxation mindset, complete with its French Bulldog and Parrot brand mascots and beach scene. “While the packaging is cute, the beer is better,” he said.

Bongo Fizz by Yuengling will be available year-round in 12 pack, 12 oz cans, and will begin arriving in stores across Yuengling’s 22-state footprint beginning soon. To find the nearest retailer with Yuengling Bongo Fizz, consumers can visit the “Find Our Beer” link at https://www.yuengling.com/beer-finder/.

About D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc.

D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc., America’s Oldest Brewery®, is family-owned and operated since 1829. Principal beer brands include Yuengling® Traditional Lager, Light Lager, Black & Tan, Golden Pilsner, Premium, Light, Dark Brewed Porter, Lord Chesterfield Ale®, Oktoberfest, Yuengling Hershey’s Chocolate Porter, FLIGHT by Yuengling, and Bongo Fizz. Production is supplied by two breweries in Pottsville, PA and one in Tampa, FL. A separate joint venture called The Yuengling Company was recently established with Molson Coors Beverage Company to expand production and distribution further west. Yuengling beer is currently available in 23 states and will expand into Kansas, Missouri, and Oklahoma in 2023. Get news, updates, and access media images at https://www.yuengling.com/news. For more information about Yuengling, fans are encouraged to follow the Yuengling Facebook page, follow Yuengling on Twitter and Instagram, or visit www.Yuengling.com.