Yuengling Continues Partnership With USF Brewing Arts and Pink Boots Society Through Diversity in Brewing Scholarships

POTTSVILLE, Pa. – D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc., America’s Oldest Brewery, announced today open applications for two new Diversity in Brewing Scholarships in partnership with both USF’s St. Petersburg campus (USFSP) Brewing Arts Program and Pink Boots Society. The scholarships are in addition to other grants made over the past year awarded to up-and-coming brewers, and are a key part of Yuengling’scommitment to cultivating a more inclusive brewing community.

“As four females in the industry helping to lead America’s Oldest Brewery, my sisters and I understand the importance of creating opportunities for every individual who wants to pursue their brewing passion,” said Wendy Yuengling, Chief Administrative Officer and 6th generation family member, D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc. “We are dedicated to helping create a more inclusive industry, and are committed to creating more educational opportunities for female brewers and brewers of diverse backgrounds through these Diversity in Brewing Scholarships.”

The two new financial awards will supportindividuals from underrepresented groups providing the funds needed to further their brewing education, technical knowledge, and leadership skills.Yuengling will fund one recipient’s full tuition payment of up to $5,000 for the USFSP Brewing Arts Certificate Program, which provides online coursework that covers the entire process of brewing learning, from base ingredients to the science and business of craft beer. Yuengling will also join Pink Boots Society once again to provide one female applicant who willcontribute greater diversity to the brewing industry with ascholarship up to $10,000 to enroll in brewing courses at notable institutions including:

Siebel Institute of Technology

University of the Sciences in Philadelphia

University of South Florida

PA College of Technology

eCornell University

“We are so grateful to partner with Yuengling Brewery and build on top of the success we’ve seen with the Yuengling Women in Brewing Scholarship Program,” said Laura Ulrich, Pink Books Society President. “We have seen the tremendous impact these scholarships can make on the careers of female brewers and look forward to announcing the recipients of Yuengling’s scholarship in 2021.”

Yuengling believes in a world built on true equality, inclusion, and opportunity. Earlier this summer, Yuengling made a commitment to further to cultivate a more inclusive and diverse industry by launching these scholarships. In 2019, Yuengling donated $50,000 to the Pink Boots Society to launch the Yuengling Women in Brewing Scholarship Program. Previous recipients of the Yuengling Women in Brewing Scholarship include Colorado resident Lauren Stone, Texas resident Caroline Wallace, and Pennsylvania residents Irena Wise and Avery Hookey all of whom were chosen for their demonstrated leadership, work experience and career goals.

“We were thrilled when Yuengling reached out to us and wanted to support diversity in our industry,” said Jennifer Sedillo, program director of the Brewing Arts Program. “Previously, we collaborated with Yuengling to launch a Veteran Award which has helped bring more veterans into our Brewing Arts Program. Now, we look forward to joining forces with Yuengling to continue efforts in diversifying the industry by attracting and retaining talented brewers from underrepresented groups.”

The fall application period for the Diversity in Brewing Scholarships will close on December 31, 2020, and winners will be announced in 2021.To apply, any eligible participants can visithttps://www.stpetersburg.usf.edu/academics/degrees-and-programs/brewing-arts/yuengling-diversity-brewing-scholarship.aspx and Pink Boots Society members can visit https://www.pinkbootssociety.org/scholarship-application/.For more information about the scholarships or Yuengling Brewery, please visithttps://www.yuengling.com or follow@Yuengling on Facebook,@YuenglingBeer on Twitter and@YuenglingBeer on Instagram.

###

About D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc.

D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc., America’s Oldest Brewery®, is family-owned and operated since 1829. Now sold in 22 states, production is supported by two breweries in Pottsville, PA and one in Tampa, FL. Principal beer brands include Yuengling® Traditional Lager, Light Lager, Black & Tan, Golden Pilsner, Premium, Light, Dark Brewed Porter, Lord Chesterfield Ale®, Oktoberfest, YuenglingHershey’s Chocolate Porter and new FLIGHT by Yuengling, the Next Generation of Light BeerTM. Get news, updates and access media images at https://www.yuengling.com/news.