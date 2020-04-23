Yuengling Celebrates Earth Day’s 50th Anniversary with Cans Honoring The American Eagle Foundation

POTTSVILLE, Pa. – D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc., America’s Oldest Brewery®, celebrated the 50th anniversary of Earth Day with new, limited-edition American Eagle Foundation (AEF) Yuengling Traditional Lager cans in honor of its partnership with the nonprofit. AEF is a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to inspiring the national community to guard and protect the U.S. National Symbol, the Bald Eagle. An integral part of Yuengling’s rich history, the Bald Eagle has been prominently featured on the brand’s logo since its founding in 1829 and commemorates the values of strength, independence, and resiliency that have been essential to the brand’s success for almost two centuries.

The packaging for the AEF Traditional Lager cans includes a new patriotic “Let’s Go USA” design, communicating to consumers and fans alike, the pride and independent spirit inherent in both the Bald Eagle and Yuengling brand. With the limited-edition AEF Traditional Lager cans, fans at home are encouraged to support and contribute to the conservation and protection of Bald Eagles and their natural habitats. Consumers who are interested in helping to conserve and protect the Bald Eagle can donate at https://www.eagles.org.

“In 1829, our family founded the Yuengling Brewery, originally named the Eagle Brewery, and debuted the iconic eagle symbol as our logo. Nearly 200 years later, the Bald Eagle remains an integral part of our brand’s identity, and a symbol of strength and inspiration for our family and fans,” said Debbie Yuengling, Employee Engagement & Culture Manager and 6th generation family member at D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc. “We are proud to bring further awareness to AEF’s mission and the great work they have done to conserve and protect our national symbol. It is our hope that, through our contribution, we can help to keep the Bald Eagle flying strong and free for generations to come.”

The 12-ounce, 12-pack and 24-pack AEF Traditional Lager cans will be available for purchase throughout Yuengling’s entire 22-state footprint. These special cans are a part of a year-long partnership with AEF, which also includes:

Yuengling-Sponsored Eagle Nest Cam

Earlier this year, Yuengling invited fans around the world to tune into AEF’s high-definition, live-streamingNortheast Florida (NEFL) Bald Eagle Nest Cam to witness the incredible Bald Eagle nesting process. In mid-January, fans watched in anticipation as a Bald Eagle named Gabrielle laid two eggs, which later hatched into newborn eaglets named Jules and Romy. As organizations embrace virtual Earth Day celebrations this year, Yuengling encourages viewers at home to join Gabrielle and her partner Samson to observe as they care for their offspring and start a new chapter in NEFL history. Participants can also engage with AEF moderators in real-time and comment or ask questions about the eagles and their eaglets.

Eaglet Release

This summer, fans will also have the opportunity to watch, via nest cam, as an eaglet takes flight into the wild in honor of a fallen service member. Through Yuengling’s partnership and support, AEF has sustained its successful breeding and rehabilitation programs for the care and release of hundreds of Bald Eagles, which is an extension of AEF’s mission. Fans can follow the brewery and AEF on social media to learn more about future eaglet releases.

“The partnership between Yuengling and the American Eagle Foundation has been a highlight of 2020 for us,” said Jessica Hall, Executive Director at the American Eagle Foundation. “Yuengling’s donation allows us to continue our efforts of education, conservation and rehabilitation of the Bald Eagle and other native birds of prey. We couldn’t be more excited to see our logo on the iconic Yuengling Traditional Lager can!”

For more information about Yuengling’s charitable efforts, please visitYuengling.com or follow @Yuengling on Facebook,@YuenglingBeer on Twitter and@YuenglingBeer on Instagram.

About D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc.

D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc., America’s Oldest Brewery®, is family-owned and operated since 1829. Now sold in 22 states, production is supported by two breweries in Pottsville, PA and one in Tampa, FL. Principal beer brands include Yuengling® Traditional Lager, Light Lager, Black & Tan, Golden Pilsner, Premium, Light, Dark Brewed Porter, Lord Chesterfield Ale®, Oktoberfest, Yuengling Hershey’s Chocolate Porter and new FLIGHT by Yuengling, the Next Generation of Light Beer TM. Get news, updates on all of Yuengling’s Social Responsibility Initiatives, including recent COVID-19 relief efforts, and access to media images at .yuengling.com/news.

About American Eagle Foundation

Through educational outreach and a deeply passionate commitment to conservation, the American Eagle Foundation (a 501c 3) is dedicated to inspiring the national community to guard and protect the bald eagle and all North American birds of prey. You can learn more and donate to these efforts by visiting eagles.org.