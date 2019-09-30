You & Yours Distilling Co. Adds Distribution in Massachusetts and Rhode Island

BOSTON — Beginning the week of October 7, the ready-to-drink canned cocktails from You & Yours Distilling Co., California’s first urban destination distillery, will be available for purchase at retailers throughout Massachusetts and Rhode Island. First released to visitors at the San Diego, CA distillery and tasting room in October 2018, the You & Yours canned cocktails can also now also be found throughout California, Texas and Arkansas, with Florida, New York, and New Jersey soon to follow.

“Since establishing You & Yours in 2015, canned cocktails have always been a product that we knew we wanted to offer,” says Laura Johnson, founder of You & Yours Distilling Co. “Having such high standards with our tasting room cocktail program, we are excited to now share the You & Yours experience with spirits and cocktail enthusiasts on both coasts, and eventually in all 50 states.”

“Atlantic Beverage Distributors of MA and RI are proud to announce our partnership with You & Yours Distilling Co., producer of Ready To Drink Canned cocktails and high quality craft spirits. We are excited to provide a wide range of their releases to both states,” says Mino Soghomonian, Atlantic Beverage Distributors General Sales Manager. “Atlantic Beverage Distributors was established in 1995, and we are committed to expanding our independent craft spirits portfolio with high quality products that mirror our existing portfolio.”

Made from all-natural ingredients and You & Yours’ award-winning Sunday Gin or 100% grape-based Y&Y Vodka, the canned cocktails are gluten-free and currently available in five flavors:

Gin & Tonic (7.5% ABV; 12 oz/355ML)

(7.5% ABV; 12 oz/355ML) Vodka Mule (8% ABV; 12 oz/355ML)

(8% ABV; 12 oz/355ML) Cranberry Vodka Soda (7.5% ABV; 12 oz/355ML)

(7.5% ABV; 12 oz/355ML) Key Lime Vodka Soda (7.5% ABV; 12 oz/355ML)

(7.5% ABV; 12 oz/355ML) Tangerine Vodka Soda (7.5% ABV; 12 oz/355ML)

“As both New Englanders and San Diegans share an appreciation for quality craft spirits and enjoying them in the company of friends and loved ones, this expansion to Massachusetts and Rhode Island felt like a very natural progression for our brand,” says You & Yours co-founder and CMO, Luke Mahoney.

Found where spirits are sold, the You & Yours Distilling Co. canned cocktails can be purchased for $14.99 (suggested retail price) for one 12 oz. 4-pack. It’s also suggested to ask your local retailer to carry You & Yours if not found on shelves.

For the latest happenings of the company, follow You & Yours on Instagram or visit the distillery’s website.

###

ABOUT YOU & YOURS DISTILLING CO.

Founded by Laura Johnson & Luke Mahoney in 2015 and opened to the public in 2017, You & Yours is California’s first urban destination distillery. Utilizing a custom-built hybrid eau de vie still, You & Yours strives to not only provide high-quality, transparent spirits made with sustainable practices and top-notch ingredients, but also a welcoming and enjoyable tasting experience for all. Today, all You & Yours products, can be found not just behind the bar and in retailers across California, but also throughout the United States. You & Yours was created for the purpose of bringing people together over elevated imbibing experiences, which became the foundation for the distillery’s name: by You & Yours, for you and yours.

ABOUT ATLANTIC BEVERAGE DISTRIBUTORS

Since 1995, Atlantic Beverage Distributors has been a leader in the delivery of craft beer, craft spirits and fine wine by providing customers and supplier partners with exceptional service and value. Atlantic Beverage Distributors is committed to maintaining the highest standards of ethics business, respect for employees and responsibility to their families and the greater community. Atlantic Beverage Distributors pledges to understand and address the needs and expectations of their customers, employees and supplier partners in all facets of business.