Yerba Mate Hard Seltzer Company Yerbuzz Appoints New VP of Sales

San Diego, CA – The popularity of Yerbuzz, the world’s first yerba mate hard seltzer, is growing fast and is building a reputable entrepreneurial team to bring their innovative and delicious beverage to the people of Southern California.

Dan Nierman, a well vetted brewer in the industry, started this concept at the beginning of 2020. Previously working for several craft breweries, he decided to continue with the trends and launch a product that has never existed before: Yerba Mate with 5.5% alcohol, no sugar, no sweeteners & completely non-GMO.

Yerbuzz is delighted to announce Andrew Fitzgerald as Vice President of Sales, a key appointment to their leadership team. A native of Ireland and now living in San Diego for the past ten years, Fitzgerald has considerable experience in launching, managing and scaling brands in the beer industry, particularly in Southern California.

He launched White Claw Hard Seltzer in June 2016 with key Southern California retailers, laying the foundation for the brand’s success. Andrew also worked with Boston Beer and launched Truly Hard Seltzer with Costco San Diego buying office as well as relaunching Twisted Tea with Circle K West. In addition to this he has worked with Coca-Cola’s venturing and emerging brands which included Topo Chico. Fitzgerald believes that Yerbuzz will become a preferred beverage for consumers in the better-for-you category.

Commenting on the announcement, Nierman said, “I am excited to have Andrew join the team, one of the reasons we are gaining traction is because our drink is brewed with premium ingredients and our consumers appreciate our transparency of ingredients and high-quality.” Yerba Mate is a South American tea, denoted for its antioxidants, caffeine, and theobromine, and has a rich history and cultural significance in many South American countries. The Yerbuzz team wishes to replicate this communally shared drink and bring this culture to the alcohol industry. Yerbuzz has been paving its own path in the better-for-you category, similarly to what was done with hard seltzer and hard kombucha. Yerbuzz currently comes in three deliciously refreshing flavors: Blueberry, Guava and Passion Fruit.

Yerbuzz is currently doing business with Costco, 7-Eleven, as well as many liquor stores and independent grocery stores. Nierman replied, “We are in a number of conversations with all the key distributors in Southern California.” Yerbuzz is also making advancements with many large retailers and is soon to be available at widely known grocery stores and superstores in all channels.

Yerbuzz can be found in approximately 200 locations across Southern California.

https://www.yerbuzz.co