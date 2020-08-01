XTECA Releases More Bounce Hoppy Lager

SAN DIEGO — Brewed in San Diego, California, More Bounce takes XTECA’s classic Mexican Lager recipe and hits the switch on the hops for a dank, hoppy brew that is still sessionable at an ABV of 5.4%.

More Bounce comes packed with Mosaic, CTC, Idaho 7 and Admiral hops for a well-rounded hop flavor and amazing aroma. Craft beer lovers know the taste range of these hops due to their popularity among brewers and their use in IPAs.

Despite using the best hop varieties, More Bounce doesn’t look to overwhelm with resin and pine flavors found in many IPAs. Coming in at 17 IBUs, it gives a nice bite of hop bitterness while letting its grain body come through. As shared by XTECA head brewer Carlos Appel, “Don’t let the low IBUs fool you, this brew has plenty of hops in it.”

Much like XTECA Mexican Lager, More Bounce is a reflection of who we are and what we like. Brewing out of San Diego, we love the hoppy West Coast style brews crafted in our home town, but we also can’t get enough of the classic Mexican beers our friends and family have consumed for generations. More Bounce is a fusion of these two traditions, it’s bold yet familiar, a perfect entry point for any new craft beer drinkers or something smoother for the hophead crowd.

As much as we like to make what we love to drink, XTECA team’s love for San Diego’s lowrider scene is also reflected in the artwork for More Bounce. The design created by XTECA co-owner Mario Lopez, “Mr.Hoppie hitting the switch” on a classic ‘61 Chevy is a reflection of what’s inside the can, More Bounce to the Ounce.

You can find More Bounce wherever you pick up the original XTECA Mexican Lager. Current distribution territories in California include San Diego, Los Angeles, Riverside, Santa Clara, Sacramento, San Francisco, Monterey and Imperial Counties.

For More Information:

http://www.cervezaxteca.com