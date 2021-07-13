XED Beverages Raises $4.5 Million in Seed Round

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

On the heels of its highly successful first brand–SESH: “Cocktail Meets Seltzer–XED Beverages will use this capital to expand their flagship brand, SESH, into more markets while continuing to build a portfolio of better for you brands in the 4th category of beverage alcohol. With several disruptive brands in development, XED is positioned to pioneer the expanding 4th category.

Randi Zuckerberg’s Surround Ventures led the round and was joined by Andrew Merinoff of DisPact Ventures and Omri Krigel of Homeward Ventures

XED Also Announces Major Additions to its Board of Directors, including Surround Ventures’ Jared Kash and DisPact Ventures’ Andrew Merinoff; Randi Zuckerberg joins with Edgar Bronfman, Strauss Zelnick and several other prominent leaders on XED’s advisory board.

XED Beverage Company (XED), the new future-focused beverage company, has announced the completion of its second seed round of funding, totaling investments of $4.5 million raised just this past year. This funding will be used to grow XED’s flagship brand SESH and launch XED’s second disruptive brand, which is currently in stealth mode.

Founded by Zeke Bronfman and Nate Medow, best friends and former college roommates, XED was conceived as the antidote to what the two young entrepreneurs identified as lacking in the alcohol industry. Bronfman, carrying on his family legacy of spirits titans Samuel Bronfman and Edgar Bronfman Sr. of Seagram’s fame, developed a refined taste for beverages early on and yearned to craft a beverage with authentic and robust flavor. Medow, a star athlete and Type 1 diabetic, needed alternatives to beer and cocktails without the sugar, carbs or calories. Nate and Zeke realized there was nothing on the market that combined the rich flavor they wanted in the better for you format they needed. So, they started mixing in their dorm room until they created delicious cocktails with zero sugar and all-natural ingredients. SESH: Cocktail Meets Seltzer was born, and XED Beverages began to build its platform to launch brands.

Additional investors include:

  • Bob Hurst, Former Vice Chair & Head of Investment Banking at Goldman Sachs
  • Edgar Bronfman, Former CEO of Seagram
  • Ilan Sobel, Founder and COO of WeissBeerger
  • Strauss Zelnick, Founder of Zelnick Media Capital, CEO of Take Two Interactive and Former CEO of BMG Entertainment

Randi Zuckerberg has also joined Edgar Bronfman, Strauss Zelnick, Barbara Bernstein, Dan Schwab, Adam Zoia, Steven Edelson, Susan Greene and several others on XED’s Board of Advisors. SESH is currently on shelves in New York, New Jersey, Illinois and Ohio, and is also available direct-to-consumer across 36 states.

Additionally, XED Beverage Company has also expanded its Board of Directors, which now includes Jared Kash, Managing Partner of Surround Ventures, and DisPact Ventures’ Andrew Merinoff, along with Bronfman and Medow.

“We are incredibly honored to receive the support of so many industry leaders,” say Zeke Bronfman and Nate Medow. “XED is well-positioned to build a disruptive portfolio of brands. By creating next generation products that connect with our consumers across different occasions, we are inspired to ensure that people never have to compromise between great flavor and better for you ingredients.”

For More Information:
https://www.drinksesh.com

back
Job Listings

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.
Post a Job
back
Brewbound Marketplace

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.
Post a Listing
back
Breweries Database

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.
View the Breweries Database
back
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

 Brewbound Live Winter 2021

Santa Monica, CA ● Nov. 30 + Dec. 1, 2021
Post Event All Events Sponsorship Past Events
back
07/15: Brew Talks Virtual July 2021 07/22: Brewbound Data Club w/ Lester Jones, Chief Economist, NBWA 07/22: Investor Speed Dating: Beer & Beyond 07/29: Brewbound Frontlines: Misogyny and Misconduct in the Beer Industry 08/05: Brewbound Podcast
View the Full Content Calendar
back
The Brewbound Minute Rewatch Recent Videos Brewbound Data Club Brewbound Live Winter 2020 Brew Talks Virtual
View all Videos
back
Top stories from the beer industry

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.
Learn More
back

A weekly live-streamed discussion series with beer industry leaders and watchers on the business adjustments being made during the COVID-19 crisis and the future of the industry.
Learn More