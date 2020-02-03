Wyndridge Farm Celebrates New Beverage Launch

YORK, Pa. — Wyndridge Farm, located at 885 S. Pleasant Avenue, Dallastown, PA 17313, introduced two new brands back in December of 2019. Necessity always leads to innovation, and after years of Wyndridge Beverage improving their process, Wyndridge Cider Company & Winding Path Brewing Company were born.

Now available, these two brands are celebrating their new launch with a Beverage Release Party on Thursday, February 6th from 6-9pm. Wyndridge believes this will be the biggest release party that South Central PA has ever seen. This is a free event for the public to enjoy with beverage samples (21+), games, music by Klock Entertainment, and plenty of giveaways. Tickets are not required for entry; However, registering through Eventbrite automatically enters attendees to win one of the raffle giveaways. Find more details at BeverageReleaseParty.Eventbrite.com .

Wyndridge Cider Co.’s hard cider is fermented cold & blended with fresh pressed state-grown apples. They have become a staple hard cider brand by way of innovative flavors, crisp taste & one of the top cidermasters this side of the Mississippi. You will find Scott Topel & Wyndridge Cider Co. at the forefront of pushing boundaries while delivering quality & consistency. Flagships include, Original Cider, Cranberry, Black Cherry and Apples N’ Oranges. The most recent seasonal is Honey Lavender and the limited edition, only available at Wyndridge Farm, Brown’s Orchards & York Central Market is the Maple Bourbon.

With a new Brewmaster, Irena Wise at the helm, the search to name their new project began. In the Old English translation the word “Windridge” means “Dweller at a ridge with a Winding Path.” It was only fitting that their name became the planted root of what they had already started to grow. Wyndridge Beverage is proud to put Winding Path Beer on the map with intention, identity, quality and purpose. Flagship beers include Hazeway IPA, Slightbend IPA, 885 Porter, and the current seasonal is Peaches N Cream IPA.