Wormtown Brewery to Release Hard Seltzer Line

Worcester, MA – Wormtown Brewery is releasing four new hard seltzer flavors as part of a 12 can 12oz mix-pack for distribution. The flavors will be Black Cherry, Lemon Lime, Cran-Apple, and Orange Zest.

The mix packs are planned to hit shelves on May 3rd, 2021 just in time for the warm summer months and can be found in most of Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and well as eastern Connecticut to kick off distribution.

This is Wormtown’s first release of hard seltzer outside of their taproom exclusives.

“We know we aren’t the first to the party but we want to offer that gluten-free lower calorie option our customers have been asking for. We have been experimenting with different flavors in our taprooms and our new distributed mixed 12-packs allow us to reach our customers who can’t always make it to one of our taproom locations” said Katrina Shabo, Marketing Director.

Consumers can find the 12-packs in stores through the Beer Finder on Wormtown’s website.

About Wormtown Brewery:

Founded in 2010, Wormtown Brewery is committed to brewing world-class beers using locally sourced ingredients regardless of cost. Our motto “A Piece of Mass in Every Glass” means our beers are crafted with the freshest ingredients for the freshest beer. This dedication to quality over quantity has earned us over 160 awards worldwide for a vast collection of recipes; but if it’s a premier IPA you are looking for, we know how to make you Be Hoppy®!

Visit our taprooms in Worcester or Foxborough and experience 12+ constantly rotating draft beers, hand-crafted small bites, and rotating pop up kitchens from our local restaurant partners.

For More Information:
http://www.wormtownbrewery.com

