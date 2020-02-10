Woodchuck Hard Cider to Release Sippin’ Citrus and Mimosa Flavors

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. — Woodchuck Hard Cider is gearing up for another year full of product innovation. Over the past couple of years, Woodchuck has taken a new approach to their liquids with styles like Bubbly Pearsecco, Bubbly Rose and Sangria. This year fans will see the release of two (2) new styles: Sippin’ Citrus and Mimosa. These new varieties will both be sold individually in 6-packs in select markets, in addition they will each be featured separately in the Woodchuck can variety 12pack with new graphics that will showcase these new styles.

Sippin’ Citrus is a grapefruit hopped cider that pairs the juice of the common eating apple with grapefruit and cascade hops. While Mimosa features citrus of a different kind and pays homage to everyone’s favorite breakfast drink. Because of the Orange Juice used to make the liquid, you will need to give the can a slight shake before you enjoy. Both styles are 5.5% ABV.

“We are very excited about both of these styles,” said Bridget Blacklock, Vice President of Marketing. “Sippin’ Citrus is one we have been waiting for the right time to use, and when John, our cider maker, brought us Mimosa we knew this was the perfect follow up to our other well received wine styles. We also knew we had to call out the new styles in the variety packs more prominently this year based on the feedback we were receiving from fans and retailers. People want to know what’s inside! We get it.”

As mentioned, both styles will be available in variety packs national, Sippin’ Citrus starting in March and Mimosa in June. Sippin’ Citrus 6packs will be available starting March in select markets, and Mimosa 6packs will be available starting in May in select markets. Make sure to check http://www.woodchuck.com/locator/ for all the information.