Woodburn Brewing to Launch Full Scale Kitchen In East Walnut Hills

CINCINNATI, Ohio – On Wednesday February, 16th at 3pm Woodburn Brewing will premiere their latest project that’s been fermenting for months, a brand new kitchen helmed by Executive Chef Andrew Han backed up by March First Brands Culinary Director Bhumin Desai. Chef Han boasts past experience at local restaurants such as Senate, Pepp and Delores and O Pie O. He plans to bring an eclectic Korean spin on dishes including a Steak Bowl with Jasmine rice, golden curry, marinated egg, pickled carrots and red onions. Other favorites include Smoked Wings, Pork Nachos, BBQ Duck Mac and Cheese and the return of the Famous Woodburn Burger. If you’re looking for more healthy options the kitchen will offer dishes like “Not a Wedge Salad,” Woodburn Greens and the fan favorite Toadstool Sandwich with a ginger and soy marinated portobello mushroom, gochujang slaw and mayo.

“I’m extremely grateful for the opportunity to open up the Woodburn kitchen,” Chef Han said. “I had a lot of fun developing the menu with my team and incorporating my favorite childhood flavors into easily recognizable dishes. I think this is just the start of something big with food within the March First family of taprooms and I can’t wait to see what the future holds!”

Bhumin, Chef Han and their team promise exciting weekly specials and a brunch program a few weeks after the grand opening. Woodburn Brewing has already gained a reputation in Cincinnati for the food at their Drag Brunches on the final Sunday of the month. With a full kitchen the team will be taking that menu to the next level and eventually offering it on a weekly basis.

You can enjoy a bite 7 days a week starting at 11:30 am everyday and running into the evening hours with a late night menu to satisfy those midnight munchies.

About Woodburn Brewing

Woodburn Brewing located in East Walnut Hills near DeSales Corner has been brewing some of Cincinnati’s most inventive beers since 2016. Acquired as part of the March First Brand family in 2021, Woodburn Brewing continues to be a neighborhood staple with an all new Kitchen, Brew Hall and Beergarden. Home to Cincinnati Distilling’s fine line of craft spirits, the Taproom has a little bit for everyone from finely crafted cocktails and wine to join it’s popular library of lagers, ales, ciders and seltzers. Woodburn Brewing is open for lunch and dinner, 7 days a week starting at 11:30am everyday.