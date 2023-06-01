With a New look, Wild T Craft Hard Teas Hit Shelves Across Ohio

Wild T, a lineup of delicious craft hard teas with adventurous flavor profiles, is now available across Ohio, thanks to a distribution partnership with Heidelberg Distributing Company. Crafted in Columbus using a proprietary brewing process invented by Wild Ohio Brewing CEO Russel Pinto, Wild T hard teas feature rare flavors and the unique, refreshing tastes of all-vegan ingredients and loose-leaf tea.

“Instead of using barley or malt in our brewing process, we start our brew with green and black tea and incorporate fruit juice and beet sugar to make gluten-free hard tea,” Pinto said. “We’ve created a new beyond beer category of hand-crafted hard teas that are super refreshing and unlike any other beverage on the shelf right now.”

As the most popular flavor and Wild T flagship flavor, Black Cherry Bourbon Barrel Wild T incorporates the robust flavors of barrel-aged bourbon, luxe black cherries and warm vanilla. At 9 percent ABV, this decadent flavor contains zero sugar and, like the entire Wild T lineup, is gluten-free and vegan.

Wild T hard teas include other unexpected flavors, like Peach and Strawberry Pineapple. “Our lineup has a lot of variety, so there’s truly something for everyone,” continued Pinto. “The sweetness of the teas, the effervescent bubbly mouthfeel, and the brightness of color make it more refreshing to drink than beer or seltzer, and the quality of ingredients and our craft approach resonates with beer lovers. It’s really a unique experience to take your first sip of a Wild T.”

Sporting a fresh look this summer, Wild T’s gluten-free, vegan lineup of hard teas can be found on shelves in major retailers across Ohio, including Kroger, Meijer, Target, Whole Foods, Jungle Jim’s International Market and more.

About Wild T

Brewed in a unique process invented by Wild Ohio Brewing CEO Russel Pinto, Wild T’s delicious lineup of hard teas feature rare, refreshing flavor profiles. All Wild T flavors are certified gluten-free, made with vegan ingredients and crafted by hand at the Wild Ohio Brewing Company in Columbus, Ohio. Find Wild T, including its flagship flavors Black Cherry Bourbon Barrel, Peach and Strawberry Pineapple, at retailers in Ohio, Connecticut, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Texas.

For More Information:

https://wildohiobrewing.com/