Williamsburg’s Virginia Beer Co. & Media Mentors Partner For Black Is Beautiful Art Session

WILLIAMSBURG, Virginia – In late 2020, The Virginia Beer Company donated proceeds from their release of Black Is Beautiful Imperial Stout (part of the global initiative started by Weathered Souls Brewing Co.) to Media Mentors. Media Mentors is a Hampton Roads based non-profit organization whose mission is to provide youth in “The 757” (Hampton Roads area of Virginia) with tools, education, and platforms to create and own their narratives. But the relationship that began when the founder of Media Mentors was introduced to the founders of Virginia Beer Co. to discuss how to partner for the release of Black Is Beautiful has now grown into a year round partnership, with a new fundraiser focusing on art inspired by Black Is Beautiful.

“Just because our version of Black Is Beautiful sold out at the end of 2020 does not mean the conversation or the need to continue supporting groups like Media Mentors ends,” comments Virginia Beer Co. Co-Founder Robby Willey. “That’s why we were excited to host Steve Prince, the Distinguished Artist in Residence at William & Mary’s Muscarelle Museum of Art, for a ‘Black Is Beautiful Art Session’. Steve set up a pop-up studio in the taproom and created one-of-a-kind art using Black Is Beautiful cans.”

Artist Steve Prince spent an afternoon at The Virginia Beer Company using cans and bottles provided by the brewery to create artwork inspired by the Black Is Beautiful beer movement. Some of the individual works include paintings depicting John Lewis, Rosa Parks, and Jesse Owens. They (along with other pieces of Steve’s work) will be auctioned off and the proceeds will go to Media Mentors.

“We are pleased to announce the Media Mentors’ 2021 Virtual Art Auction,” notes Media Mentors Co-Founder Brian Smalls. “We give a special thank you to the great people at The Virginia Beer Company and the Black Is Beautiful campaign, who sought to bring awareness to the injustices that many people of color face daily. Also, we express our deep appreciation to the Director of Engagement at the Muscarelle Museum, Steve Prince, and the many artists who used their talents to further the campaign for social justice awareness and Media Mentors.”

Not only will Steve Prince’s can & bottle paintings be available for sale, but additional artists have contributed pieces to the initial auction fundraiser taking place this May. Supporters wishing to participate can now bid on priceless portraits and sculptures by artists from around the world, including a virtual live auction taking place on 5-15-2021 starting at 7 pm.

“We’re proud to support an organization like Media Mentors, who are doing their part to give a voice to the too often voiceless,” notes Robby W. “We stand with our neighbors now and any time an under-served part of the community needs our support. And we hope you’ll continue to join us in doing your part to ensure we can all come together and stand as one.”

https://virginiabeerco.com/news/vbc-and-mm-bib-fundraiser/