Willard’s Brewery Grand Opening Weekend in Austin, TX – October 29th through November 1st

Austin, TX – Willard’s Brewery (@willardsbrewery), located at 2400 Patterson Industrial Dr, Austin, TX 78660, will be having its Grand Opening weekend from Thursday, October 29th, 2020 through Sunday, November 1st, 2020. Starting on October 29th, the brewery’s hours of operation will be Thursdays and Fridays 4pm-10pm, Saturdays 12pm-10pm and Sundays 11am-7pm.

Customers are encouraged to enjoy the spacious beer garden, take a seat at a picnic table and try a range of beers made by Willard’s Brewmaster, Ramon Astamendi. Astamendi has been brewing for nearly 25 years, has helped launch 3 successful breweries, and has been a part of many more. In between various start-ups, he has assisted more than 35 breweries with planning, facility layout, equipment selection, recipe development, and daily operations.

Astamendi states, “There is a thriving craft beer scene here in Central Texas, which I am very excited to be a part of. I look forward to sharing my love of lagers and all things hoppy with the locals, along with gaining inspiration from the plethora of fine beers being produced here!”

Willard’s Forbidden Helles Lager (4.8% ABV), Zero Hour Pale Ale (5.6% ABV) and Fistful of Fury Hazy IPA (7.1% ABV) should be paired with some delicious Cubano food from the Mojo (@mojo_austin) food truck. Mojo’s cuisine has a heavy focus on the classic Central American sauce know as mojo. All of the meats are braised in the mojo sauce and served in a variety of classic street tacos, Cubanos and Pupusas.

Along with beers and food, the brewery will also be serving Big CountryTM Organic Hard Seltzer, which is produced and canned in Willard’s facilities. Big CountryTM Organic Hard Seltzer is perfect for today’s health conscious consumer, with each 12 fluid ounces containing only 90 calories, 0g sugar, 1g carbs, and 4.5% ABV. Coconut Papaya, Honeydew Yuzu, Strawberry Tangerine and Black Raspberry Grapefruit are the four flavors that will be available on tap. Willard’s will also be serving low-ABV cocktails crafted by Creative & Beverage Director, Ricky Cobia. Cobia, well-known in Texas for his mixology work, has used his background to create unique and delicious flavors for Big CountryTM. Over the last 6 years, Ricky has been awarded for his success running beverage programs. For the last two years, he has directed Austin’s top speakeasy, Watertrade, where he was nominated as Bartender of the Year twice, as well as being named one of Bombay Sapphire’s Top 100 Bartenders in the World. The low-ABV cocktail menu will include fresh fruits, bitters and Big CountryTM hard seltzer. Look out for drinks like Tropico on the menu – charred pineapple, lime, passion fruit reduction, tiki bitter and hard seltzer.

On Friday, October 30th, the brewery will host Retro Night starting at 6pm featuring DJ Toddhauber. On Saturday, October 31st, Willard’s will be hosting a Halloween party from 6p-10p featuring live music from Austin’s own Bubba Coltrane & the Train Wrecks (http://bubbacoltrane.com/). Guests are encouraged to dress up in costumes, grab beers and food, and enjoy the rock music. RSVP tickets are free of charge and strongly recommended to enjoy the festivities on Halloween night. These tickets can be secured through the Willard’s website (www.willardsbrewery.com). **Note that capacity will be monitored to ensure COVID restrictions are being followed and those with RSVP tickets will secure their spot if capacity reaches its limit.

Following the Halloween festivities, Willard’s will be open for a Sunday Funday brunch on November 1st. Starting at 11am, DJ kidGorilla (@djkidgorilla) will start playing Latinx dance inspired jams while the Mojo food truck serves a brunch menu. Brunch hours will be 11am-3pm, and the regular menu will resume from 3pm-6pm. The Willard’s staff is excited to welcome the community for festivities all weekend long!

The health and safety of Willard’s employees and customers will remain their top priority during this time. Willard’s staff will continue to monitor the on-going impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and will provide updates of any changes as necessary. Willard’s Brewery understands that this an evolving situation and are proactively reviewing their business continuity plan to keep their business fully operational and safe.

About Willard’s:

Willard’s Brewery is made up of a group of dedicated artisans, blessed with a passion for well-crafted libations and good times. Named for their fearless leader and serial entrepreneur, Willard has enlisted the leadership of a lifelong brewer who has left an indelible impression on countless breweries over the last 13 years. For more information on Willard’s Brewery visit www.willardsbrewery.com and @willardsbrewery on Instagram.