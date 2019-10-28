Wiley Roots Announces Special Halloween Release

GREELEY, Colo. — Wiley Roots Brewing Company announced today that the brewery will host their annual Halloween party on October 31, with a costume contest and a special beer release that includes a rocky road dessert stout, an IPA that tastes like berry cobbler, the return of one of their most popular IPAs, and two Halloween inspired dessert stouts.

Starting at 12pm on Thursday, October 31, 2019, Wiley Roots will release That John Denver is Full of Peanut Butter, a Rocky Road Imperial Stout with Peanuts, Marshmallows, Chocolate, and Milk Sugar brewed in collaboration with Hailstorm Brewing Company (Chicago, IL); Triple Berry County Fair Cobbler, a Milkshake Sour IPA with Blueberry, Raspberry, and Blackberry purée, Graham Cracker, Cinnamon, Vanilla, and Milk Sugar dry hopped with Lemondrop and Mandarina Bavaria hops; Swatches: Galaxy Blue, an East Coast IPA with Citra, El Dorado, and Galaxy hops; Cooky Monstah, an Imperial Stout with Chocolate Cookie Crumbles; and Mallow Monstah an Imperial Stout with Marshmallows.

Starting at 5pm, the brewery will begin judging entries for their annual costume contest. Anyone interested in participating must register when they arrive. At the end of the night, three winners will be announced, including Best Individual Costume, Best Couples Costume, and Best Group Costume. Winners must be present at 8pm to collect their prize.

About Wiley Roots Brewing Company

Wiley Roots Brewing Company believes beer should be unique, crafted from the highest quality ingredients, and brewed with a sense of responsibility to the craft and to the surrounding community. We believe that brewing craft beer is an art and that it should be grounded in the core values of honesty, integrity, hard work, and the belief in one’s ability to create and share. We are a small, independently owned brewery with a unique focus on mixed-culture, barrel aged, and spontaneous beers in downtown Greeley, Colorado. Our beers have been awarded medals at the Great American Beer Festival in 2018 (Silver), 2017 (Gold), 2015 (Gold), 2013 (Bronze), and 2017 (Silver) at the Mazer Cup International. Wiley Roots Brewing Company was founded by Kyle Carbaugh and Miranda Carbaugh and opened in the summer of 2013.