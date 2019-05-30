Wild Tonic Releases Rosemary Lemon Seasonal

COTTONWOOD, Ariz. – Just in time for summer, Wild Tonic founder and master brewer Holly Lyman is releasing her Seasonal Selection, Rosemary Lemon. Featuring smooth lemon and honey notes sharpened by a pine rosemary bite for a crisp finish, Rosemary Lemon pairs beautifully with summer salads and outdoor activities.

“And it’s the perfect mixer for wildly popular kombucha cocktails and mocktails,” said Lyman. “As we continue to listen to consumers and refine our offerings, the Seasonal Selections have really taken off! For instance, Wild Tonic sales skyrocketed with the advent of our first Seasonal Selection, Strawberry Blood Orange. Our clients found it challenging to keep it on the shelves and in the bars! We anticipate Rosemary Lemon will leave Wild fans clamoring for more!” Grab your case of Rosemary Lemon and #stockup for the summer!

To find Wild Tonic Rosemary Lemon in your neighborhood, please visit: wildtonic.com/find-us.

At Wild Tonic, our passion is for pioneering cutting edge ferments in the world of Craft Brewing. Our award-winning Hard Jun Kombucha, along with our non-alcohol Jun, emanate mastery of the ancient art of fermentation with the unique use of sustainably sourced honey for an unparalleled signature smooth taste. We infuse exotic varietals of teas with organic fruits and botanicals to create light yet flavorful elixirs that promote an overall sense of wellbeing and elevated drinking experience. The effervescent nectar inside of each cobalt blue bottle is a crafted expression of our commitment to uncompromising quality, exceptional taste and conservation of the bee population for future generations. At Wild Tonic, we want you to feel good about what’s inside. To learn more about the Wild Tonic brand, visit wildtonic.com.