Wild Leap Releases Prize Inside Cracker Jack Stout

LAGRANGE, Ga. – Just in time for spring training, Wild Leap announces the release of Prize Inside Cracker Jack Stout. This decadent beer is brewed with the iconic flavor combination of caramel, peanuts and dreams of the big leagues. Prize Inside will be released the second week of February, just in time to get you through those last weeks of winter.

Whether you are a baseball fan or not, there is something nostalgic about the sweet and salty taste of Cracker Jacks. Most people have childhood memories of the iconic red and white striped box and the anticipation of the prize inside.

“As spring and baseball season approach, we wanted to incorporate flavors of some of our favorite memories,” shared Rob Goldstein, co-founder. “Prize Inside brought our current love of beer and our life long love of baseball into one delicious brew.”

Wild Leap introduced their first canned stouts last year with Rollin’ Deep and Solid Ground. These indulgent stouts have been the perfect addition to the Wild Leap lineup. Prize Inside promises to be just as tasty with a roasted, full bodied flavor.

Though baseball season seems to last forever, Prize Inside will only be around for a short season. Make sure you try it soon because there will not be extra innings!