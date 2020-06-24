Wild Leap Launches Truck Chaser Lemon Ice Double IPA

LAGRANGE, Ga. — Just in time for summer sipping, Wild Leap is releasing the latest addition to the popular Truck Chaser Series. Truck Chaser Lemon Ice combines the flavors of a frozen lemon treat with a big, juicy IPA. Clocking in at 8.1%, Truck Chaser Lemon Ice hits shelves today.

Truck Chaser Lemon Ice blends fresh lemon, vanilla bean and milk sugar to taste like a frozen lemon Italian ice. Though lighthearted in its appearance, the Truck Chaser Series was created as a salute to Wild Leap’s Chief Brewing Officer, Chris Elliott’s past career in the ice cream industry.

“Because the Truck Chaser Series is such a special series, I’m very particular with the design process,” explains Chief Brewing Officer, Chris Elliott. “After the crew has gathered around and taken a vote on the inspiration for the next release, the ingredient selection process is extremely strategic.”

Truck Chaser Lemon Ice is brewed using puréed lemon and real vanilla bean with added milk sugar to give the beer a creamy sweetness. With a fresh lemon aroma and a hint of vanilla bean, the lemon and citrus hops complement one another while the milk sugar provides the sweetness familiar to a lemonade push pop.

“Like all the Truck Chaser’s we’ve released, Truck Chaser Lemon Ice has been such a fun process,” says Wild Leap’s CMO, Rob Goldstein. “From the first team meeting where we discuss novelty ice cream treats we all remember buying, to the can packaging, there’s never a dull moment with a Truck Chaser release.”

Truck Chaser Lemon Ice hits the market today. It will be available for curbside purchase in six packs and crowlers at Wild Leap as well as for sale at your favorite retailers throughout Georgia this week!

Like many Wild Leap beers, Truck Chaser Lemon Ice will be available for a limited time.

About Wild Leap

Voted America’s Best New Brewery of 2019 by USA Today, Wild Leap delights customers with innovative and approachable craft beer. Our trademark IPAs and ales along with seasonal porters, stouts and Double IPAs have become favorites around Georgia. With the launch of our signature craft vodka, Wild Leap is proving that when it comes to craft beverages, we’re raising the bar! For information on future releases, events and more, visit us at wildleap.com.

For More Information: wildleap.com/truck-chaser-lemon-ice/