Wild Leap Expands Portfolio with New Spirits Line

LAGRANGE, Georgia –Wild Leap Craft Beverages, LaGrange-based brewery and distillery, introduces the next five products of the Wild Leap Spirits Line, adding to the already successful portfolio of award-winning beers, cocktails and spirits:

Wild Leap Coconut Rum

Wild Leap Spiced Rum

Wild Leap Gin

Wild Leap 100 Proof Bourbon Whiskey

Wild Leap 120 Proof Cask Strength Bourbon

“Our primary goal as a company has always been to offer high quality craft beverages that appeal to a wide variety of tastes and palates” said Rob Goldstein, Chief Revenue Officer of Wild Leap. “We started as a brewery in 2017, expanded as a distillery in 2019 with vodka, and added ready-to-drink cocktails in 2020. With each new addition, we’ve been fortunate enough to receive a number of awards in all three categories.”

With these new additions, both the LaGrange location and new state-of-the-art taproom opening in the heart of Downtown Atlanta next month will offer a rotating selection of craft cocktails and slushies featuring the new spirits. Though offered exclusively in both taprooms for now, some of the new Wild Leap Spirits will be available for purchase at retailers throughout the Southeast in the future.

“Breaking further into the realm of spirits has been something that has been in discussion for quite some time now, so to see it finally come into fruition is very exciting,” said Anthony Rodriguez, Chief Executive Officer of Wild Leap. “When creating these new spirits, we took the same time, effort and expertise that we do with all our products, and after refining them to their greatest, we are thrilled to share them with our customers.”

About Wild Leap

Established in 2017, Wild Leap provides consumers with exceptional craft beverages that range from beer, spirits and cocktails. Founders Rob Goldstein and Anthony Rodriguez saw a gap in the alcoholic beverage market, so they created drinkable, approachable and high-quality products. Hailing from LaGrange, Georgia, Wild Leap will soon have a multi-level, 15,340 square-foot brewery, distillery and event destination in Atlanta’s Centennial Yards. Wild Leap can be found across the southeast including Georgia, South Carolina and Alabama.

For More Information:

https://wildleap.com