Wild Leap Brew Co. Announces Brewing Capacity Expansion

LAGRANGE, Ga. — A few months shy of their second anniversary, Wild Leap Brew Co. is taking the major step of expanding brewing capacity by nearly 60%. Wild Leap is installing additional 120-barrel fermentation tanks to their brewhouse at the beginning of May, signaling a significant increase in production and potential new markets.

In 2019 Wild Leap has kept craft beer enthusiasts on their toes with frequent beer releases of double IPAs, stouts, porters and their first sour-style beer, Vacanza Raspberry Gose. The response has been electric as craft beer drinkers across Georgia have fallen in love with the brewery.

“When we first opened Wild Leap, our hope was to grow quickly and to scale our brewing capacity,” said co-founder Rob Goldstein. “However, the response has been above and beyond our expectations. We are thrilled that there is a love for our beer that has allowed us to expand.”

To make room for the additional tanks, Wild Leap will be reconfiguring their production area. “We are rearranging and maximizing every inch of our production area to accommodate the expansion,” explained Chris Elliott, chief brewing officer. “It is an exciting addition and I look forward to the added beers this allows us to brew.”

With new releases on deck for the summer, this additional capacity provides an opportunity for Wild Leap to brew more of your favorites and continue to invent fresh new beers.

For information about Wild Leap Brew Co., please reach out to media@wildleap.com.