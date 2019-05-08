Wild Leap Brew Co. Announces Brewing Capacity Expansion

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

LAGRANGE, Ga. — A few months shy of their second anniversary, Wild Leap Brew Co. is taking the major step of expanding brewing capacity by nearly 60%. Wild Leap is installing additional 120-barrel fermentation tanks to their brewhouse at the beginning of May, signaling a significant increase in production and potential new markets.

In 2019 Wild Leap has kept craft beer enthusiasts on their toes with frequent beer releases of double IPAs, stouts, porters and their first sour-style beer, Vacanza Raspberry Gose. The response has been electric as craft beer drinkers across Georgia have fallen in love with the brewery.

“When we first opened Wild Leap, our hope was to grow quickly and to scale our brewing capacity,” said co-founder Rob Goldstein. “However, the response has been above and beyond our expectations. We are thrilled that there is a love for our beer that has allowed us to expand.”

To make room for the additional tanks, Wild Leap will be reconfiguring their production area. “We are rearranging and maximizing every inch of our production area to accommodate the expansion,” explained Chris Elliott, chief brewing officer. “It is an exciting addition and I look forward to the added beers this allows us to brew.”

With new releases on deck for the summer, this additional capacity provides an opportunity for Wild Leap to brew more of your favorites and continue to invent fresh new beers.

For information about Wild Leap Brew Co., please reach out to media@wildleap.com.

Brewbound Job Board

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.

Brewbound Marketplace Listing

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.

Brewbound's Database of Breweries

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.

Brew Talks SAVOR 2019
Brew Talks SAVOR 2019

Washington, DC ● May 17, 2019

Register Now
Cannabis Forum Summer 2019
Cannabis Forum Summer 2019

New York, NY ● June 14, 2019

Register Now
Brew Talks GABF 2019
Brew Talks GABF 2019

Denver, CO ● October 4, 2019

Register Now
Brewbound Live Winter 2019
Brewbound Live Winter 2019

Santa Monica, CA ● Dec. 4 + 5, 2019

Early Registration Open
Brewbound Podcast

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.