Wild Heaven Beer Collaborates with Bulleit Frontier Whiskey On Two-Part Barrel-Aging Collaboration

ATLANTA – Born in Kentucky. Aged in Atlanta. Bulleit Frontier Whiskey has partnered with Georgia craft brewing company Wild Heaven Beer to brew up two barrel-aged beers, aged in Bulleit Bourbon and Bulleit Rye barrels, only the second time Bulleit has collaborated with a brewery. As two brands built on the foundation of the communities that surround them, Bulleit and Wild Heaven are teaming up to serve their friends in Georgia together and push the boundaries of what beer can be.

Beginning today, 95 Shilling Imperial Scotch Ale will hit shelves and become available to beer connoisseurs across Atlanta. This beer’s name was inspired by the high rye 95% rye mashbill in Bulleit Rye. The malty notes of the never-before brewed Wild Heaven Scotch Ale collide with the oaky-vanilla flavor from the Bulleit Rye barrels to create a new, elevated scotch ale experience.

The second offering in the Bulleit Frontier Whiskey x Wild Heaven Beer collaboration is 437 Miles South Imperial Stout, the name of which gives a nod to the fact that Wild Heaven’s Brewery in Atlanta, GA and Bulleit Distilling Co. in Shelbyville, KY are 437 miles apart. The 437 Miles Stout is a decadent blend of seasonal flavors and will hit shelves beginning this December. The hops & malt bring smoky, dark chocolate & cherry characteristics into the equation, colliding with the oaky-vanilla essence of the Bulleit Bourbon barrels to create an experience fit for any campfire or gathering.

“Bulleit has always leaned into being a part of the local community and doing so by partnering with frontiersmen and women who are doing innovative and interesting things,” said Ed Bello, Global Brand Director, Bulleit Frontier Whiskey. “We were drawn to our friends at Wild Heaven Beer because they embody this same pioneering spirit, and they are really focused on making great beer for those in the community in which they operate to enjoy.”

“The collaboration and release of these two new barrel aged beers with our friends at Bulleit was, for us as brewers, a dream come true,” said Sarah Young, Wild Heaven Executive Vice President. “What we’re doing with Bulleit is really pushing the boundaries of what barrel aged beers can be and we’re looking forward to bringing the Atlanta community two truly unique offerings.”

Both new offerings will be available on shelves in GA and at the Wild Heaven Beer brewery. 95 Shilling Imperial Scotch Ale has an ABV of 10%, and is available in 16-ounce packs of 4 for a suggested retail price of $17.99 per pack and 437 Miles South Imperial Stout has an ABV of 9% and is available in 16-ounce packs of 4 for a suggested retail price of $17.99 per pack.

Bulleit Frontier Whiskey and Wild Heaven Beer remind consumers 21+ to drink responsibly, when choosing to imbibe.

ABOUT BULLEIT FRONTIER WHISKEY

Bulleit, founded in 1987, is one of the fastest-growing whiskeys in America. The brand attributes that growth to bartenders and cultural partners who have adopted it as their own. The Bulleit Frontier Whiskey portfolio is distilled and aged in the Bulleit family tradition, using a distinctive high rye recipe, which gives them a bold, spicy, yet distinctively smooth taste. Most recently, Bulleit Barrel Strength Bourbon won a Double Gold medal and Best Straight Bourbon at the 2018 San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

In 2017, Bulleit celebrated its 30th anniversary with the opening of a new, state-of-the-art distillery located in Shelbyville, KY. Constructed with a focus on sustainable practices including natural habitat protection, water conservation and local ingredient sourcing, BDC received the Highly Commended award for Sustainable Distillery of the Year at the 2020 Icons of Whisky Awards from Whisky Magazine. In 2019, a Visitor’s Centre at the Bulleit Distilling Co. in Shelbyville opened to share our modern, technological and sustainable approach to making great whiskey. For more information, visit www.bulleit.com or follow @Bulleit on Instagram.

ABOUT WILD HEAVEN

Wild Heaven Beer was founded in 2010 and operates two Georgia brewery and taproom locations. Its original Avondale Estates location produces Wild Heaven’s core lineup including Emergency Drinking Beer and features a taproom and large patio. Wild Heaven’s West End Brewery & Gardens opened in 2019 and features an experimental small-batch brewery, a Latin-themed restaurant, two event spaces, a taproom and a large patio overlooking the Westside Trail of the Atlanta Beltline. For more information, visit www.wildheavenbeer.com or follow @beerwildheaven on Instagram.