Wild Basin Hard Seltzer Launches Strawberry Coconut As Standalone 12-Pack

Longmont, Colo. – Wild Basin Hard Seltzer announces that their wildly successful flavor, Strawberry Coconut, is launching its solo career. Initially released as part of the Wild Basin Berry Mix 12-Pack, Strawberry Coconut has quickly become a fan favorite, and has been promoted to its own standalone 12-pack format, plus 19.2 oz. single cans. Don’t worry – the band isn’t breaking up – Strawberry Coconut will still be available within the Wild Basin Hard Seltzer Berry Mix Pack.

With every sip of Strawberry Coconut, juicy, sun-ripened strawberry is accentuated by creamy coconut – a delicately balanced combination sure to transport your taste buds to the nearest tropical beach. Every can of Wild Basin is gluten free, vegan and 100 calories per serving, and all of Wild Basin’s adventurous, contemporary flavors are inspired by nature.

“With jammy berry and a hint of coconut, Strawberry Coconut has always been a stand-out flavor. We’re excited that it’s getting a chance to shine as its own, dedicated 12-pack,” said Wild Basin Marketing Manager Sarah Stanoch. “For the Strawberry Coconut superfan, this one goes out to you.”

About Wild Basin Hard Seltzer

Crafted and canned at Oskar Blues Brewery, Wild Basin Hard Seltzer was the first nationally distributed craft hard seltzer. Every 12 oz. can of Wild Basin is gluten free, vegan and contains just 1 g carb. Available in a range of effervescent, contemporary flavors, Wild Basin is designed for craft drinkers who value the outdoors and living an active lifestyle. A portion of proceeds from each Mix Pack sale goes toward Can’d Aid to support river and beach cleanups nationwide. Find Your Wild.

About Oskar Blues Brewery

Founded in 1997 in Lyons, Colorado, Oskar Blues Brewery launched the craft-beer-in-a-can apocalypse with their voluminously hopped, hand-canned brew, Dale’s Pale Ale. Today, Oskar Blues operates breweries in Colorado, North Carolina and Texas, brewing and canning boundary-stomping craft beer like Can-O-Bliss IPA, Dale’s Pale Ale, Oskar’s Lager, the CANundrum Mix Pack and more. Oskar Blues beers are available nationwide in the US and in more than 19 countries. Oskar Blues Brewery is a proud member of CANarchy, a disruptive collective of like-minded craft brewers dedicated to bringing high-quality, innovative flavors to drinkers in the name of independent craft beer.

